ArisGlobal Expands LifeSphere Clinical Portfolio with Landmark Customer Wins in APAC & Middle East

ArisGlobal's LifeSphere sees significant uptake of clinical software adoption in key clinical trial markets worldwide.

MIAMI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, today announces significant growth in the global footprint of its LifeSphere Clinical software, following the customer wins of two prominent institutions in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

The Asia Pacific customer, located in Shanghai, China, is a publicly traded, large biopharma with over 15 products on the market and working extensively to release a COVID-19 treatment. The company's adoption of LifeSphere Clinical is particularly noteworthy as they also use LifeSphere Safety for pharmacovigilance and will now be able to expand and amplify their data sharing capabilities seamlessly between internal research and development teams with the utilization of LifeSphere's flexible, open architecture.

In the Middle East, the Saudi Arabian customer is new to the LifeSphere product family, selecting LifeSphere Clinical to support seven different therapeutic areas, ranging from rare genetic disorders to diabetes and breast cancer. The customer is taking a strategic and scalable approach to clinical trials, with increased focus on digitizing healthcare functions to create a more technology-powered future for the country.

"LifeSphere Clinical has been a powerful solution for top pharma, emerging biotech, and CROs for over 10 years, and these large global entities signal that our Clinical products are primed to step into the spotlight," shares Aman Wasan, SVP of Global Commercials. "By building Clinical programs rooted in approachable automation, with expert guidance from industry leaders on our product councils, LifeSphere Clinical is a refined suite of products for companies looking to simplify, streamline, and safely accelerate clinical processes."

LifeSphere Clinical is a technology suite comprising eTMF, CTMS, EDC, and SUSAR Reporting solutions. Customers can select a la carte software or amplify their collaborative efforts across Clinical operations by enlisting the entire Clinical product suite. This suite also integrates with LifeSphere's complementary product lines in Safety, Regulatory, and Medical Affairs.

This news follows announcements of ArisGlobal's gained recognition for supporting these key functional areas in the 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle Life Sciences Report along with a recently announced record year of growth that will drive its next phase of life sciences software innovation.

About ArisGlobal: ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China.

