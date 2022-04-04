Trishula Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on TTX-030 Anti-CD39 Antibody at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

- Phase 1b trial evaluating TTX-030 in combination with chemoimmunotherapy as first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer/GEJ

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trishula Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage, privately held company developing TTX-030, a first-in-class anti-CD39 antibody in advanced cancers, today announced preliminary results from an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating TTX-030 in combination with chemoimmunotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2- gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer will be highlighted in an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 taking place in New Orleans, LA, April 8-13, 2022.

Trishula is a privately held company dedicated to the development of TTX-030, a first-in-class, anti-CD39 antibody, in collaboration with AbbVie. Currently, TTX-030 is being studied in phase 1/1b clinical trials in combination with Budigalimab, an anti-PD-1 agent, developed by AbbVie, and/or standard chemotherapy in adults with advanced cancer (NCT03884556 and NCT04306900). For more information, please visit www.trishulatx.com. (PRNewswire)

AACR Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Safety and efficacy of TTX-030, an anti-CD39 antibody, in combination with chemoimmunotherapy for the 1st line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic gastric/GEJ cancer.

Abstract Number: 8213

Session Title: Combination Immunotherapy Clinical Trials

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:15 to 12:15 p.m., Central Time

Location: Hall B-C, Convention Center

Presentation Number: CT015

About Trishula

Trishula is a privately held company dedicated to the development of TTX-030, a first-in-class, anti-CD39 antibody, in collaboration with AbbVie. TTX-030 inhibits the activity of CD39, an enzyme that converts ATP to AMP, the initial steps in the generation of adenosine in the tumor microenvironment. TTX-030 prevents the formation of immune suppressive extracellular adenosine and maintains high levels of immune activating extracellular ATP, stimulating dendritic and myeloid-derived cells necessary for both innate and adaptive immunity. Currently, TTX-030 is being studied in phase 1/1b clinical trials in combination with Budigalimab, an anti-PD-1 agent, developed by AbbVie, and/or standard chemotherapy in adults with advanced cancer ( NCT03884556 and NCT04306900 ). For more information, please visit www.trishulatx.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trishula Therapeutics