SAPIO ANNOUNCES NEW CHEMISTRY FUNCTIONALITY IN ITS ELECTRONIC LAB NOTEBOOK

BALTIMORE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapio Sciences is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the Sapio Chem ELN add-on option to its web-based Informatics Platform. Sapio's Chemistry solution offers support for compound related functionality, including:

Fast substructure and similarity search

Automated image generation of compounds

Automatic computation of key compound properties like molecular weight, CLogP, etc.

Complete access to ChEMBL dB 2 million+ compounds for searching and registering

Integrated and highly scalable Compound registry

Compound Sample Management

Compound Assay Run Support including associated results like IC50 data

Full 3D Plate support for compound samples

Storage location tracking of compounds

Easy inclusion of compounds in experiments and workflows

Drawing of compounds and reactions (available early Q2)

According to Kevin Cramer, CEO, "While large molecule research which we already support garners a lot of well-deserved attention, small molecules are still part of many companies R&D efforts. Since our mission is to provide a comprehensive, science-aware, no-code, low-code platform, we saw it as a requirement to support the management and assessment of compounds. I note this is step one of our chemistry support with more robust tools forthcoming to aid chemists in their R&D efforts, so stay tuned for an announcement on that in the coming months."

About Sapio Sciences LLC

Sapio Sciences is a leading provider of a life science focused informatics platform encompassing LIMS, ELN and Scientific Data Management software, enabling our customers to manage their laboratories, notebooks and scientific data. Sapio's low code, no code LIMS and ELN breaks new ground in its breadth of functionality and ease of configuration through its built-in Sample, Storage and Materials Management, Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Scientific Data Management (SDMS) capabilities all reachable through its intuitive, responsive, web-based user interface.

