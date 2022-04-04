Q India Sets Initial Channel Launches To Global India Diaspora Via toober

Live TV App Connects Viewers To Popular Channels in Over 20 Languages From Around The World

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India is set to launch both it's flagship Hindi channel, The Q, along with the recently launched channel The Q Marathi, to the global India diaspora via leading live TV app toober, which offers popular channels from around the world in over 20 languages. toober is currently available in Canada on Rogers, Shaw, Videotron and Apple TV and is expected to soon be available on both the Roku and Android platforms.

toober aims to fill a gap in the live streaming market by providing subscribers access to all of their favorite channels from around the world at one low price. Until toober, viewers were forced to pay a premium for many of their favorite channels, which were only available via additional and upcharged packages. To deliver on that promise, toober is continuously adding the world's most engaging and popular channels to the platform, including The Q and The Q Marathi, channels with sustained growing popularity. Via the launch of both of these channels on toober, The Q India will provide a fresh and unique new offering for the India diaspora in Canada and throughout the world.

Curt Marvis, CEO of QYOU Media added, "India has the largest diaspora population in the world with over 18 million people living outside of their homeland. It has been on our roadmap to initiate a stronger move towards distributing our growing list of Indian channels to this audience who we know clamor for popular channels in the local language. With the increasing popularity and depth of our channel offerings, it made a great deal of sense to get started with this effort in Canada alongside our longtime friends at toober. We are thrilled to get both of our channels launched on their platform in Q2 2022."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media and digital content stars and creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the recently launched The Q Marathi and The Q Kahaniyan, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile, smart TV's and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

About toober:

toober offers access to a large - and always increasing - catalog of channels from all over the world at one low price. With new channels added every month and content in more than 20 languages, toober gives viewers a way to watch anything their hearts desire.

