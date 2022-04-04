NanoMosaic Unveils a Method To Enable Proteomics By Combining Aptamers and Antibodies on its MosaicNeedle™ Platform at 2022 AACR

BOSTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, the pioneer and leader of nanoneedle technology (MosaicNeedle™) for proteomics and multi-omics, was invited to present a poster at the prestigious annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) meeting on April 13th, 2022.

The NanoMosaic Tessie™ platform leverages the power of MosaicNeedles™ to provide both the sensitivity and dynamic range to interrogate the proteome in complex matrices at high throughput. The nanoneedle acts both as a capture substrate and detection probe, thereby eliminating the upfront capture steps and downstream detection reactions that may introduce bias.

The poster (#5391) entitled "MosaicNeedles™: A tool for large-scale proteomics combining antibodies and aptamers" will be presented at AACR's "Proteomics, Signaling Networks and Biomarker Discovery" session. The company will showcase its Tessie™ instrument at booth (#3235) during the conference. The company has sold two commercial systems under its Early Access Program. The Tessie™ system has the following performance metrics:

7 orders of dynamic range of protein detection

No upfront sample preparation – samples are loaded directly from serum or plasma

No fluorescent labels on molecules

No amplification of target molecules

Straightforward detection workflow that is amenable to a clinical workflow

Low sample volumes: 2ul

DIY consumables: users are customizing chips with antibodies from their lab

15 min read time

Full automation capabilities with liquid handler

High multiplexing capabilities

"Enabling both aptamers and antibodies as the affinity probes and demonstrating high performance with both reagents on the Tessie™ instrument paves the way to accurately measure the expression of one or more proteoforms of every protein-coding gene", said Qimin Quan, Chief Scientific Officer of NanoMosaic, "The ultra-high plexing capability allows proteome-level detection with low sample volume requirement and at high throughput. The simple workflow makes it easy for scientists to develop home-brew assays on high-value targets from the discovery phase." Quan concluded.

"The MosaicNeedle™ platform provides a scalable approach to enable proteomics and multi-omics, an end-to-end solution from biomarker discovery to diagnostic assay development."

"NanoMosaic is thrilled to unveil the Tessie™ platform and to have been accepted to present a poster at AACR, one of the most renowned oncology conferences," stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of NanoMosaic, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene, LLC. "We strongly believe the capabilities of the Tessie™, in both proteomics and single-run multi-omics will elucidate and progress oncology research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development," Boyce concluded.

To learn how to apply for the "Proteomics/Multi-Omics Early Access Program" please visit www.nanomosaic.net and click "Apply to Early Access Program".

About NanoMosaic Inc

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the only commercial entity to develop and leverage the power of nanoneedles, MosaicNeedles™, for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, alleviates the bottlenecks in proteomics analysis and provides an end-to-end solution that enables first of its kind protein interrogation and multi-omics analysis within a single chip on one run. The proprietary technology enables rapid, end user customization for assay development for proteomic and/or nucleic acid content. The NanoMosaic platform allows researchers to push the frontiers in biomarker discovery and diagnostics.

Media Contact: Audrey Warner, audrey.warner@tigergenellc.com

