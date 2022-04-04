Light Beer Shouldn't Taste Like Water: Miller Lite Introduces New Campaign & Liquid "Beer Drops" in Time for National Beer Day

To celebrate its new campaign, the original light beer is now selling taste-enhancing liquid drops to level-up other light beers

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Beer Day, a holiday most beer brands use to push giveaways and deals, is coming up on April 7. And sure, free beer is nice – but only if the beer actually tastes good. To celebrate beers' big day, Miller Lite is debuting a new campaign, focused on great taste and that first-sip feeling only Miller Lite can bring. Along with the campaign, the brand is also releasing limited-edition Beer Drops: Miller Lite's liquid taste enhancer that adds more beer taste to other light beers.

Whether your friend ordered you the wrong beer or you find yourself without an actual Miller Lite in-hand, the brand is making it possible for beer lovers in a bind to add more beer taste when Miller Lite isn't available. Beer Drops, Miller Lite's liquid enhancer, graces other light beers with the irreplaceable taste of a fine pilsner. Simply squeeze your Beer Drops into 12 oz. of beer, take a sip and enjoy more beer taste.

"One thing we know to be true, Miller Lite lovers absolutely love the taste of beer," said Sofia Colucci, global VP of Miller family of brands. "We see Beer Drops as a fun yet competitive extension of our new campaign to highlight what sets us apart. National Beer Day is the perfect moment to celebrate the great taste that has made Miller Lite special since 1975."

On April 6 at 9 a.m. ET, the day before National Beer Day, Miller Lite fans can visit Shop.MillerLite.com/Collections/Beer-Drops and have Beer Drops shipped nationwide for only $4.07, while supplies last (must be 21+ to order). In honor of National Beer Day, Miller Lite encourages fans to reward themselves with more light beer taste, regardless of the label. Plus, consumers can save other-light-beer-drinking friends from less tasteful celebrations by sending Beer Drops right to their door.

While Beer Drops are one starting point for Miller Lite's new campaign, the brand is also announcing two :15 ads that send a powerful message: light beer shouldn't taste like water. Depicted unexpectedly through athletic scenarios and couched in humor, the commercials show that Miller Lite is meant for one thing and one thing only: relishing the taste of beer. View the ads here and here.

"This campaign combines Miller Lite's two most iconic attributes: great taste and Miller Time," said Colucci. "Miller Lite has been an iconic brand since 1975 for good reason. It's remained true to itself while other light beers have diluted what they're all about. We know there's a practical side to why people love Miller Lite, and that's because it's a light beer that embraces the taste of beer. But at the same time, there's an emotional component – it's that first-sip feeling that 'Miller Time' represents. We're blending these two pieces of our history for the next generation, and we couldn't be more excited about it."

Miller Lite's new campaign will begin appearing this week on national TV during the NCAA college basketball championship tournament, as well as social and digital. Additionally, the campaign will entail increased media investment behind the brand through further TV and online-video placements, national out-of-home, podcast and radio buys, influencer and PR activations, and a robust localization initiative that brings custom Miller Time assets to cities across the country.

Miller Lite Beer Drops and the new campaign were created by DDB Chicago. For more information on Beer Drops and Miller Lite, checkout www.millerlite.com and follow Miller Lite on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

