Completely Uninstall Unwanted Apps with SpyHunter for Mac's Free App Uninstaller to Free Up Disk Space

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnigmaSoft Limited's SpyHunter for Mac, a powerful anti-malware application, includes a free, easy-to-use App Uninstaller that allows you to completely uninstall unwanted apps from your Mac. With the App Uninstaller, Mac users can easily locate and remove unneeded apps, in addition to residual junk files.

Uninstall, Optimize, & Clean Your Mac with SpyHunter for Mac's FREE App Uninstaller (PRNewswire)

When programs are manually uninstalled, there are often hidden residual files that are not removed. These unremoved files take up space on your Mac's hard drive. SpyHunter for Mac's App Uninstaller has a built-in scan engine designed to detect leftover files and delete them, making sure the selected program(s) and all their data are completely removed from your computer. SpyHunter for Mac also includes a Startup Manager feature that allows users to configure and fine-tune their Mac startup settings to optimize and potentially speed up the startup process.

To download SpyHunter for Mac Free Trial and try its App Uninstaller for Free plus its anti-malware features, go to https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/#mac.

How Can SpyHunter for Mac's Free App Uninstaller Benefit You?

SpyHunter for Mac's App Uninstaller:

Removes residual files & unwanted apps to free up disk space

Enhances personal privacy and security

Uninstalls unwanted software that persistently reappears with "Forced Uninstall"

Provides a detailed snapshot of all installed apps

Identifies apps that consume system memory and other resources

Utilizes SpyHunter for Mac's features to remove malware & PUPs

To learn more about SpyHunter for Mac's FREE App Uninstaller, please visit https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/#mac. Access to and use of SpyHunter for Mac's App Uninstaller for free is part of and subject to the terms of use of SpyHunter for Mac.

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter 5 and SpyHunter for Mac, advanced anti-malware apps. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and eliminates security threats – addressing issues such as malware, ransomware, and other malicious security threats affecting millions of PC and Mac® computer users on the web. SpyHunter 5 has scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST. SpyHunter 5 has also been certified by AppEsteem, Checkmark Certified and TRUSTe.

Connect with EnigmaSoft: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

EnigmaSoft Limited is best known for SpyHunter, a PC anti-malware remediation utility and service. (PRNewsfoto/EnigmaSoft Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EnigmaSoft Limited