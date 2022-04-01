Don't Be Fooled by Fake Goods

This April Fools' Day, think before you shop

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Counterfeit products threaten both public health and safety as well as national security. This April Fools' Day, McGruff the Crime Dog® doesn't want Americans to be fooled by fake products.

The National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) have launched the Go For Real campaign to ensure young Americans aren't fooled by criminals and learn the harms associated with purchasing counterfeits. Through PSAs, radio ads, games, and educational materials directed at tweens and teens, the Go For Real campaign hopes to change buying behaviors and raise awareness of the damage caused by fake products.

"From catching on fire to causing skin rashes, fake products cause real harm," said Paul DelPonte, NCPC's Executive Director. "Nobody, especially teenagers, wants to be dupped into buying a fake product. McGruff is urging everyone to buy smart."

Fake products can have dangerous ingredients and degraded additives. According to the USPTO, international organized criminal enterprises are turning to counterfeiting to fund other illegal activities, including illegal drug sales, child labor, and human trafficking.

Visit NCPC.org/GoForReal for resources on how to spot fake products, including the Dupe Detector Kit and online games. Watch McGruff's latest public service announcements, share them on social media, and tag @McGruffatNCPC.

About the National Crime Prevention Council

The nonprofit National Crime Prevention Council, along with McGruff the Crime Dog®, have helped generations of Americans Take A Bite Out Of Crime®. NCPC is the leader in crime prevention for millions of Americans, their families, and their communities. NCPC's work is funded with the help of government agencies, foundations, corporations, and individuals who want to stop crime before it happens. To learn more, visit https://www.ncpc.org/ and follow NCPC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

