YKC Charging Accelerates EV Charging Industry Expansion as One of China's Top 4 EV Charging Companies

NANJING, China, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YKC Clean Energy Technologies (YKC Charging), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging network and energy AI, plans to grow further its EV charging business in 2022 as the country's EV sector continues to develop apace. As of February, YKC Charging has expanded its footprint into more than 360 cities countrywide through its proprietary third-party EV charging SaaS platform, serving over 3,600 charging station operators, signaling robust growth. According to the latest data from the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance (EVCIPA), YKC Charging ranks number two in the country's public EV charging station sector in terms of the number of charging stations on its platform.

At the 8th China EV100 Forum held on March 26, Miao Wei, deputy director of the Economic Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), highlighted that China has established the world's largest EV charging network. Furthermore, he commended the top 4 industry players, including YKC Charging and State Grid, for their remarkable achievements.

China's EV sector is in a solid upward trend, with more EVs rolling off production lines and being sold than in any other country for the last seven years. By that token, China has become a vital driver of the industry's transition worldwide to pure electric vehicles. Combined with the construction of the charging infrastructure, China had, as of the end of 2021, built the world's largest EV charging ecosystem, with a fast-charging network aligning the country's national highway network, including the Capital Ring Expressway, the Hangzhou Bay Ring Expressway as well as ten north-south and ten east-west highways. As of 2021, the number of public charging piles had reached 1.147 million, including 470,000 DC and 677,000 AC charging units. In addition, Miao said at the meeting, "some firms engaged in EV charging have begun to stand out, with TELD, State Grid, Star Charge, and YKC Charging having taken the lead."

Among the top four, YKC Charging is the only third-party SaaS platform company that drives industry innovation with technology and data. Since its founding in 2016, YKC Charging has adopted a unique business model that focuses on technology and industry empowerment without becoming involved in the manufacturing of charging stations or the construction of charging sites, making it the largest third-party EV charging SaaS platform.

As China's leading EV charging and energy AI service provider, YKC Charging has secured investments from GLP's Hidden Hill Capital, G2link, CATL, Empower Investment, NIO Capital, and OPPO. The company plans to continue providing technology-driven products and services across the entire industry chain, including charging networks, software solutions, energy storage, and carbon trading, to achieve industry innovation while supporting the country's carbon peak and neutrality targets.

