VSP Global® Rebrands as VSP Vision™ and Unveils New Visual Identity

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VSP Global announced today it has rebranded as VSP Vision to better reflect its role as the leading health-focused vision company. Complete with a new visual brand identity, the rebrand marks a new era for the purpose-driven organization which serves more than 85 million members and 41,000 network doctors through three core capabilities – eye care services, eyewear solutions, and practice solutions.

"As the healthcare and optometric industries have evolved over the last 67 years, we've grown purposefully to meet the changing needs of our clients, members and network doctors," said VSP Vision President and CEO Michael Guyette. "VSP Vision reflects that evolution and reaffirms our longstanding commitment to care, our passion to empower, and our promise to reinvest for all of our stakeholders."

VSP Vision's new visual brand identity, including its brand transformation over the past six decades can be seen in its launch video.

"We have a new look, but the same heart and commitment to our purpose of empowering human potential through sight," said VSP Vision Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Hauteman. "Our new logo represents Vision with Heart, reflecting the care and compassion that guide our actions. As we move forward as VSP Vision, we are excited and focused on helping all those we serve see every possibility."

About VSP Vision

At VSP Vision, our purpose is to empower human potential through sight. As the first and only national not-for-profit vision benefits company, this is what drives everything we do. For more than 65 years, VSP has been the leader in health-focused vision care. Every day, the people who power our complementary businesses (VSP® Vision Care, Marchon® Eyewear, Inc., Visionworks®, Eyefinity®, Eyeconic®, VSP Optics, and VSP Ventures) work together to create a world where everyone can bring their best vision to life. That means providing affordable access to eye care and eyewear for more than 85 million members through a network of more than 41,000 doctors. And it means expanding access to vision care to those disadvantaged by income, distance, or disaster. Through VSP Eyes of Hope®, more than 3.6 million people in need have received no-cost eye care and eyewear. Learn more about how we're reinvesting in greater vision, health, and opportunities for all at vspvision.com.

