U.S. Consumers Are Packing Their Bags for Travel in 2022

A new survey report from arrivia shows the travel rebound has arrived, with many U.S. travelers having already booked trips

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers are ready and eager to travel in 2022, according to a new survey report released this week by arrivia, a leading travel loyalty and booking technology platform that works with consumer-facing companies worldwide. The latest report reveals an optimistic outlook for a travel resurgence as a post-COVID mentality sets in among potential travelers.

Between December 2021 and January 2022, a timeframe that marked the peak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, arrivia surveyed 2,150 Americans about their travel plans for this year. Of the travelers surveyed, more than two-thirds (69%) plan to travel in 2022 and nearly a quarter (24%) have a trip already booked. That contrasts with a previous survey and report released by arrivia in mid-2021, which found a greater degree of hesitancy to travel by air amid pandemic concerns.

The conclusion? The travel rebound has arrived.

Value is still key, as are loyalty programs

The new survey reveals that consumers aren't booking big-ticket vacation packages without careful consideration, even after the pandemic-driven travel pause. Price is still the top concern for prospective travelers, indicating that the eagerness to travel doesn't trump their need for value. U.S. travelers are planning "bang-for-your-buck" trips to realize that value, but they're also using points, miles, and rewards from their loyalty programs to reduce or offset some of the cost of travel.

"After many canceled vacations and months spent at home, consumers are mindful of planning their trips in 2022," said Jeff Zotara, arrivia Chief Marketing Officer. "They want it to be special, but they also want value for money. That's why many travelers are turning to their loyalty programs as they plan, looking for rewards or upgrades that will let them save on their trip cost without cutting back on comfort or enjoyment."

The Consumers' Take on Travel report builds on survey findings to guide consumer-facing businesses with loyalty or customer engagement programs. As the survey data indicates a significant prioritization of value during a consumer's trip planning process, loyalty programs should make more high-value travel options available to members and customers.

As many businesses – not just travel companies – hope to capitalize on the travel rebound, tailoring their loyalty and engagement strategies to consumers' stated preferences for value and a broad range of travel options becomes a competitive advantage.

Other findings from the survey include:

80% of consumers plan on traveling more (30%) or about the same (50%) as they did in 2021

80% of consumers who plan to travel in 2022 are planning leisure trips

49% of consumers put a premium on the ability to redeem points when traveling

38% of consumers feel "completely" or "very" comfortable about health and safety protocols when traveling (as at the time of the survey)

Two key takeaways from the survey are that Americans are ready and willing to travel again and that value remains a chief consideration during consumers' planning processes. Not to be overlooked, however, is the importance of loyalty programs are to that process, especially among younger generations.

With large segments of consumers consulting loyalty programs much earlier in the trip planning process, companies should strive to make their programs' earning and redemption structures easy to navigate and offer more high-value and inspirational travel options that include cruises and member-exclusive resorts.

"That's how companies can make the most of the travel rebound for customers and their bottom lines," added Zotara.

The Consumers' Take on Travel survey report can be downloaded here.

About arrivia

Arrivia is a travel technology company that provides travel loyalty, booking and marketing solutions to consumer-facing companies that want to deliver exceptional value to their customers, uncover new revenue streams and drive growth through exciting travel rewards and member benefits. The company's Travel Privileges platform opens up the world of travel for companies like American Express, USAA and Marriott Vacations Worldwide by offering their customers more value through exclusive pricing and encouraging discovery with relevant and personalized options that inspire travel and consumer loyalty. To learn more about how arrivia helps companies drive growth, incentivize sales, boost affinity and reward high-value customers, visit www.arrivia.com.

