SensiML Partners with Direct Insight to Provide Technical Services for Edge AI Solutions

- Solutions partner with expertise in embedded development, design, and test

- Comprehensive SensiML sales, support, and consultation services for UK and Ireland

- Excellent synergy with existing customer base delivering technical solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it has partnered with electronic design solutions provider Direct Insight. Under the agreement, Direct Insight will provide technical sales, service, and engineering consultation for customers creating intelligent IoT products using SensiML's Analytics Toolkit suite of AI development tools for the extreme edge. Direct Insight provides products, support, and design services across the UK and Ireland, leveraging its extensive industry experience in supporting complex embedded and IoT edge-related products.

SensiML logo (PRNewsfoto/SensiML Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Greatworth, Oxfordshire, Direct Insight's portfolio of embedded development products and services spans a broad array of top tier vendors in microprocessors, FPGAs, RTOS, and design software. By adding the SensiML AI/ML development tools, Direct Insight is making it easy for developers to create ultra-low power, yet highly intelligent endpoints without needing large teams of data scientists or previous AI expertise.

"Direct Insight has a great track record in supporting embedded tools and providing exceptional technical support," said Owen Bateman, SensiML's director of European Sales. "They are our lead solution partner for the UK and Ireland and will provide us with scalable growth for the increasing demand for SensiML commercial projects across the region."

"SensiML provides AI/ML tools which are highly synergistic with our other edge IoT products and services," said David Pashley, managing director at Direct Insight. "We're excited to work with our customers to provide smart IoT endpoint solutions."

Direct Insight has been authorized to provide full sales and support services for the SensiML product line effective immediately and will soon be adding SensiML products to its website.

For more information on the SensiML tools, visit the SensiML website at: https://sensiML.com/products/.

For more information on Direct Insight, visit: https://www.directinsight.co.uk/.

About Direct Insight

Direct Insight was founded in 1992 to bring innovative solutions for electronic design, development, and test to sophisticated end-users, acting as a value-added reseller for start-ups needing a high standard of technical understanding and marketing, as well as world-class customer support in order to penetrate UK and European markets. Today the company offers a broad-range of solutions and services from training to turnkey product development to board-level solutions. They are committed to provide a creative, ethical, enjoyable, and professional working environment and to conduct our business with civility and honesty, to the benefit of its employees, principals and customers.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com .

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SensiML Corporation