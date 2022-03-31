Saudi Airlines Selects Informatica to Transform Customer Experience

Intelligent Data Management Cloud Creates a Data Platform to Bring Saudi Vision 2030 to Life

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Saudi Airlines has selected Informatica to help modernize its data strategy and transform the customer experience to support the region's ambitious growth targets. Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) will enable Saudi Airlines to reimagine how they manage and innovate with their data.

Tourism is a core part of the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and develop public service sectors. The program aims to position Saudi Arabia as a luxury travel destination, capitalizing on hundreds of miles of pristine coastline overlooking the Red Sea. As the national carrier, Saudi Airlines is an integral part of this vision and will manage the surge in visitors to 100M annually within the next five years.

"The Saudi Vision 2030 is an inspiring one, and we're excited about the pivotal role Saudi Airlines will play in bringing it to fruition," said Abdulgader Attiah, CDO at Saudi Airlines. "Data will power this transformation, and now, with Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud, we can empower our teams with consistent, trusted data and leverage intelligent insights to inspire and captivate our customers."

Informatica's cloud-native and AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud will provide a single source of trusted insights, allowing Saudi Airlines to handle the complex challenges of dispersed and fragmented data efficiently. Powered by 250+ intelligent services, the IDMC is built on a foundation of privacy and trust, ensuring that Saudi Airlines can comply with a myriad of customer data privacy regulations. Informatica Customer360 will deliver a single view of the Passengers to help Saudi Airlines drive relevant, personalized engagement with intelligent insights to transform the customer experience, increase cross-sell and activate the next best action.

"Intelligent data is fueling digital transformations in every industry," said Kash Rafique, Vice President, MEA, Eastern Europe, Russia at Informatica. "For those in travel and tourism the opportunity to leverage data to surprise and delight customers is significant. We're proud to be collaborating with Saudi Airlines as they set about unleashing the value in their data to transform the customer experience and bring the Saudi Vision 2030 to life."

