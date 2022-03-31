THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF ITS INVITATION FOR OFFERS

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements of the Republic of Indonesia (the " Republic ") dated (i) March 22, 2022, regarding the commencement of the Republic's invitation (the " Invitation ") to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds (collectively, the " Old Bonds " and each, a " series " of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the " Offers ") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash, (ii) March 23, 2022, regarding the maximum cash consideration, and (iii) March 29, 2022, regarding the results of the Invitation, purchase price, principal amounts accepted for purchase and relevant proration factors.

The Republic is pleased to announce that, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, New York City time, a final settlement of the Invitation has occurred. The Republic will cancel all Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation. The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase, the principal amount accepted for purchase and the principal amount which remains outstanding:

Old Bonds Series ISIN CUSIP Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase Principal Amount which Remains Outstanding 2.950% Global Bonds due 2023 SEC-registered US455780CC89 455780CC8 U.S.$0.00 U.S.$1,000,000,000.00 3.375% Global Bonds due 2023 Regulation S USY20721BD05 Y20721BD0 U.S.$0.00 U.S.$1,260,950,000.00 Rule 144A US455780BL97 455780BL9 5.375% Global Bonds due 2023 Regulation S USY20721BH19 Y20721BH1 U.S.$61,449,000.00 U.S.$757,770,000.00 Rule 144A US455780BP02 455780BP0 5.875% Global Bonds due 2024 Regulation S USY20721BJ74 Y20721BJ7 U.S.$273,615,000.00 U.S.$1,726,385,000.00 Rule 144A US455780BQ84 455780BQ8 4.450% Global Bonds due 2024 SEC-registered US455780CG93 455780CG9 U.S.$52,152,000.00 U.S.$473,963,000.00 4.125% Global Bonds due 2025 Regulation S USY20721BG36 Y20721BG3 U.S.$0.00 U.S.$2,000,000,000.00 Rule 144A US455780BT24 455780BT2 4.750% Global Bonds due 2026 Regulation S USY20721BN86 Y20721BN8 U.S.$80,269,000.00 U.S.$2,169,731,000.00 Rule 144A US455780BV79 455780BV7 4.350% Global Bonds due 2027 Regulation S USY20721BQ18 Y20721BQ1 U.S.$0.00 U.S.$1,250,000,000.00 Rule 144A US455780BX36 455780BX3 3.850% Global Bonds due 2027 Regulation S USY20721BT56 Y20721BT5 U.S.$0.00 U.S.$1,000,000,000.00 Rule 144A US455780CA24 455780CA2

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

THE OFFEROR Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1 Jakarta 10710 Indonesia

DEALER MANAGERS

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk /

Liability Management Group 388 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10013 United States Telephone: +852 2501 2692/ +1 212 723-0859/ +44 20 7986 8969 Email: liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore

Branch Attention: Global Risk Syndicate One Raffles Quay 17-00 South Tower Singapore 048583 Telephone: +65 6423 4229 Email: asiasyn@list.db.com Mandiri Securities Pte. Ltd.

Attention: DCM Group 12 Marina View #19-06 Asia Square Tower 2 Singapore 018961 Telephone: +65 6589 3880 Email: dcmgroup@mandirisek.co.id Société Générale Attention: Liability Management Immeuble Basalte 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris La Defense Cedex France Telephone: +33 1 42 13 32 40 (Paris) +65 63 26 70 34 (Singapore) Email: liability.management@sgcib.com Standard Chartered Bank Attention: Capital Markets One Basinghall Avenue, London EC2V 5DD, United Kingdom Telephone: +65 65578289 (Singapore) +852 3983 8658 (Hong Kong) +44 20 7885 5739 (London) +1 212 667 0351 (United States) Email: liability_management@sc.com

TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT



Morrow Sodali Ltd

In Hong Kong: The Hive, 33-35 Hillier St, Sheung Wan Telephone: +852 2319 4130 In Stamford: 333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower, CT 06902

Telephone: +1 203 609 4910 In London: 103 Wigmore Street W1U 1QS Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933

View original content:

SOURCE The Republic of Indonesia