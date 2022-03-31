Pretium Announces Appointment of Christina O'Hearn as Managing Director

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment management firm with over $40 billion in assets, today announced that Christina O'Hearn has joined the firm as a Managing Director and portfolio manager in Pretium's Leveraged Loan and CLO business. She will report to Roberta Goss, Senior Managing Director and head of the Leveraged Loan and CLO team.

In addition to day-to-day portfolio management, Ms. O'Hearn will work to broaden and strengthen Pretium's relationships across both the leveraged loan market and the CLO investor market. Ms. O'Hearn joins Pretium from the loan sales team at RBC Capital Markets where she spent the last four years. Previously, she worked as part of the leveraged loan investing team at Octagon Credit Investors, serving in numerous roles of increasing responsibility over a 12-year period.

"Christina is a great addition to Pretium's leveraged loan and CLO team," said Jerry Ouderkirk, Head of Structured Credit at Pretium. "She brings significant industry experience and an extensive network, which strongly complement our existing capabilities and relationships. We look forward to working with Christina in this role to drive continued growth in our business."

Pretium's corporate and structured credit platform specializes in sourcing, structuring and managing corporate risk in single name and structured format. Currently, the firm manages cash-flow collateralized loan obligations backed by broadly-syndicated leveraged loans, engages in credit and structured product investing through private funds and serves as sub-advisor to a mutual fund focused on leveraged bank loan investing.

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has over $40 billion of assets under management and employs approximately 3,000 people across 30 offices, including London and Dubai. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

