Point Predictive Expands Executive Team with Focus on New Products and Enhanced Automation and Fraud Detection Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Predictive, the San Diego-based company that provides artificial intelligence solutions to the lending industry, announced today that it is adding four new members to the executive leadership team, including a new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product Management, SVP of Customer Success and Operations, SVP of Technology and SVP of Sales.

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through the unique combination of artificial and natural intelligence using decades of risk management expertise. The company’s technology solutions quickly and accurately identify who is reporting truthfully on their loan applications and who is not. As a result, lenders are now able to fund loans easily without asking the vast majority of applicants for onerous documentation. (PRNewsfoto/Point Predictive) (PRNewswire)

"Our goal of improving the lending experience with automation while reducing fraud with our ever-expanding world-class consumer data consortium will be increasing significantly with the addition of these new team members," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "We've sought out individuals who share our commitment to the mission of lending process automation and fraud detection and those who have proven themselves to be the best in the field. It is with a great deal of excitement that we welcome these four new executives to our growing team."

Rohit Valia - Senior Vice President of Product Management

As the leader of the product management function, Valia will oversee product strategy and management. Valia has more than 15 years of experience in enterprise technologies, and before joining Point Predictive Valia served as vice president and head of product management for the FICO® Platform, focused on complex rules-based decisioning with embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for the financial services market. Valia also founded and was CEO of Cafyne, and also served in different capacities at Bitkemy, IBM, Oracle University, and Sun Microsystems, and is the author of two US patents. Valia holds a Bachelor's in engineering from Delhi University, a Master's in Computers and Information Sciences from Temple University, and an MBA from Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business.

Angela Anastasakis - Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Operations

Anastasakis has more than 30 years of experience improving systems, processes, and organizational structures that enable companies to scale and support rapid growth, measure what's working well and identify areas of improvement. She is a dynamic operations and customer success leader experienced in building great teams who are passionate about delivering outstanding service, ensuring our clients meet their goals of streamlining workflows, and reducing the risk of fraud. In her previous role as SVP of Operations and Customer Experience for NvoicePay, Angela led teams through 40% year-over-year growth while maintaining high customer satisfaction and 98% customer retention. Focused on customer success, fostering employee growth through empowerment, and ensuring strong collaboration across the organization, Angela leads teams that develop innovative solutions for complex problems. Anastasakis holds a Business Administration and Management degree from Portland State University.

Kevin Thomas - Senior Vice President of Technology

Thomas is an experienced start-up executive who has helped launch and grow successful SaaS companies across the automotive, commercial real estate, and biotech sectors. He won industry awards for his innovative software solutions and developed a suite of software products later purchased by Microsoft Corporation. Thomas has degrees in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of California at Los Angeles.

Derek J. Halpern - Senior Vice President of Sales

Halpern has 25 years of experience in sales, ten of which have been in a leadership capacity. At Point Predictive, Halpern will be responsible for both the direct selling team and the partnership team. Halpern is driven to bring collaboration to his team while remaining focused on achieving targeted goals. Before joining Point Predictive, Halpern was a central member of teams that helped several start-up companies achieve successful exits, including InvoicePay and Billtrust. Halpern has a Bachelor of Science in Business from Pepperdine University.

For more information on Point Predictive, please contact info@pointpredictive.com.

About Point Predictive Inc.

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through the unique combination of artificial and natural intelligence using decades of risk management expertise. The company's technology solutions quickly and accurately identify who is reporting truthfully on their loan applications and who is not. As a result, lenders are now able to fund loans easily without asking the vast majority of applicants for onerous documentation such as paycheck stubs, utility bills, or bank statements. This improves funding rates by 40-50% while reducing overall early payment default losses by more than 30%. Borrowers get loans faster and we significantly boost profits to a lender's bottom line. Located in San Diego, California, more information about Point Predictive can be found at www.pointpredictive.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Point Predictive