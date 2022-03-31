Plexus Worldwide's 5th Annual Pima Center Community Walk Raises $65,000 for Phoenix Area Children's Charities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), one of the largest direct-selling health and wellness companies in the world, raised $65,000 for children's charities at its 5th Pima Center Community Walk. Numerous businesses supported the walk that was held near Plexus headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 25, 2022. All event sponsorships and donations benefited Phoenix Children's Hospital, Arizona Helping Hands, and Ryan House.

More than 450 attendees from numerous area businesses participated in the event, which welcomed local businesses, their employees, and the community to raise much-needed funds for the most vulnerable children. Participating companies included gold sponsors, Arizona Nutritional Supplements (ANS), DEPCOM Power, Phoenix Formulations/INW, and Stowebridge, and silver sponsor, Target.

"We were proud to see so many of our neighbors in the Pima Center and Talking Stick Entertainment District, as well as Tempe, join our charity walk for such an important campaign," said Tarl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Plexus. "Bringing businesses together for such a great cause has helped us get to know our neighbors and form new relationships that create a better community for everyone."

"Plexus has been giving to charitable organizations in our local community for years, and it's wonderful to see other companies, large and small, join us to make an even bigger impact on the lives of local families when they need it most," said Alec Clark, President and Founder of Plexus.

Walk participants were cheered on by local sports mascots, including the Phoenix Suns' Gorilla, Big Red from the Arizona Cardinals, and Howler from the Arizona Coyotes. Many participants won prizes and enjoyed post-walk games, activities, entertainment, and food.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

