Orbis Systems Releases OneView, a Revolutionary All-in-One Solution for Advisors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of ViewTrade Holding Corp. and leading fintech company, announces the launch of OneView, an all-in-one advisory platform. OneView is designed for investment managers, brokers, and family offices that manage multiple accounts or multiple custodians. It simplifies day-to-day activities and workflow, enabling users to easily view and access accounts through one streamlined portal.

The new platform offers a wide range of features including digital onboarding, built-in-risk management & compliance monitoring, robust trading capabilities, unparalleled market insight tools, built-in CRM tools as well as vast customization options all through an elevated user interface.

"Being a leader within the fintech space for over two decades, we understand that technology is the most critical aspect to any financial services business," said Tony Petrilli, CEO of ViewTrade Holding Corporation. "At ViewTrade Holding, our success is driven by our deep understanding of our client's needs, and our work toward innovating to deliver solutions to those needs. With OneView, we built an all-in-one solution that directly addresses our clients' need to improve profitability by increasing productivity, while simultaneously reducing their operational and technology costs."

From within OneView, advisors can seamlessly manage their full workflow, including:

Onboarding customers and maintaining documentation

Account opening

Linking bank accounts

Setting up and managing models

Monitoring watchlists and the market

Selecting investments using "Insights"

Executing the strategy via advanced block trading and allocation capabilities, while avoiding trading and allocation errors

Monitoring accounts/models/groups of accounts and rebalancing as needed

Seeing and acting on custodian requests, such as corporate actions and open items

"OneView is designed to satisfy every need of an advisor," said Sergei Lishchenko, Director of Digital Experience and Innovation at Orbis Systems. "From offering a bird's eye view of the advisor's entire portfolio, down to the individual account level, OneView brings advanced analytics and powerful rebalancing features to an advisor's fingertips. What used to take a team of specialists to execute can now be accomplished by a single advisor."

About ViewTrade Holding Corporation

ViewTrade Holding Corp. ("ViewTrade"), through its subsidiaries ViewTrade Securities, Inc. and Orbis Systems, Inc., is leading the industry in the digital shift to embedded finance and helping to democratize investing across the globe. ViewTrade offers clients – ranging from broker dealers to fintech disruptors and financial institutions -- a competitive edge by providing a direct and cost-efficient connection to U.S. markets.

Today, ViewTrade serves clients in more than 20 countries across four continents, representing millions of individual investors. Our offerings translate into multiple languages and provide client service in more than a dozen languages. As a B2B firm, we never compete with our clients for business.

ViewTrade Securities' products run on Orbis Systems' innovative technology. The firm has more than 20 years of experience operating in financial markets. In addition to powering ViewTrade platforms, Orbis Systems provides other fintech disruptors and innovators game-changing APIs and seamless integration to broker-dealers, clearing and custodian providers, market data and information content providers, as well as AML and KYC vendors.

For more information, visit the ViewTrade Securities, Inc. (Member FINRA and SIPC) and Orbis Systems, Inc. websites

