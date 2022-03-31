New Online Platform from Vernier Boosts High School Students' STEM Learning with Fun, Interactive Investigations and Projects

Vernier Connections™ helps educators build STEM literacy for all students

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging standards-based instructional content and its award-winning technology, Vernier Software & Technology is announcing Vernier Connections , an innovative web-based platform to engage high school students in hands-on STEM learning and exploration. Vernier Connections emphasizes fun and interactive investigations and projects, and it gives educators the ability to assess student comprehension across all science disciplines.

"Academic recovery post pandemic is a national imperative and supporting educators with this gargantuan task is a must. Vernier Connections provides comprehensive, critical support to science educators to help students catch up in their learning," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "It also promotes STEM literacy, that is, the ability to think critically and work with others to find innovative solutions to complex challenges. To that end, Vernier Connections gives students the ability to study the real world in their own context, collect and analyze data as they investigate natural phenomena, and take part in experiential and three-dimensional STEM learning."

This new platform draws on the decades of STEM expertise that Vernier Software & Technology has, bringing together relevant hands-on technology and high-quality resources to save educators time and deliver instruction in a fun and modern way. It includes robust content, resources, assessments, and management tools.

In the platform, educators can create their own instructional content or access science investigations and projects—which can be used with or without Vernier probeware—to meet the unique needs of their students.

All this content, which educators can easily customize, is designed by STEM educators and leaders, supported by the renowned technology support and professional development of Vernier Software & Technology, and aligned to the Next Generation Science Standards. The content can also be aligned to a district's scope and sequence, removing the guesswork for teachers.

While participating in the platform's investigations and projects, students can use Vernier apps to collect, display, and analyze data as they learn important science concepts. Many of the investigations promote collaboration, problem-solving, and the development of critical-thinking skills—all of which are crucial for success in college and the future workforce.

Additionally, students can submit their work via Vernier Connections, which helps educators easily track learning progress. Educators are also able to determine students' comprehension through the platform's formative assessments, which are specifically designed for three-dimensional learning.

Vernier Connections initially works on macOS, Windows, and ChromeOS, with more platforms coming later, and is curriculum agnostic, making it easy for educators to integrate into their science curriculum. It will be available to schools and districts later this year.

To learn more about Vernier Connections and to sign up for updates on this state-of-the-art platform, visit http://www.vernier.com/connections.

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for over 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical-thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com.

