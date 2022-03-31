Nature's Sunshine Releases First Sustainability Report Highlighting Ongoing Commitment to Being a Force of Nature

Inaugural Report from the Supplement Company of the Future Showcases Continuing Progress Toward a More Sustainable Future

LEHI, Utah, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, today released its first comprehensive sustainability report. The report highlights the progress Nature's Sunshine has made over its 50-year history to set goals for continued sustainable progress in manufacturing its products, investing in its people and improving processes.

Nature's Sunshine (PRNewsfoto/Nature’s Sunshine Products) (PRNewswire)

The sustainability report demonstrates Nature's Sunshine's commitment to harnessing the healing power of nature and leads the company toward a more sustainable future in all sectors of its business. Through industry-leading workplace initiatives and sustainability goals, Nature's Sunshine, now in its 50th year, continues to transform its business for the next 50 years and beyond.

"Nature's Sunshine has been dedicated to nature for the past 50 years. We are committed to becoming a force of nature through achieving our environmental, social and governance goals," said Terrence Moorehead, CEO, Nature's Sunshine. "This inaugural sustainability report allows us to look at the meaningful work we continue to do and find ways to be better in preserving and protecting nature, which is essential to our business as the nutrition supplement company of the future."

In 2021, Nature's Sunshine conducted a full environmental footprint assessment and greenhouse gas inventory of the company. These results helped the company to define its 2022 sustainability goals, which include:

50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 2025.

100% renewable energy at owned manufacturing facilities by 2023.

0% waste to landfill at all distribution centers by 2023.

35% reduction in waste at owned manufacturing facilities by 2025.

To direct its environmentally conscious efforts, Nature's Sunshine appointed a Vice President of Global Sustainability and Transparency, Trent McCausland.

"I am honored to help guide Nature's Sunshine to reach its sustainability goals, as sustainability has always been a passion of mine," said Trent McCausland, VP of Global Sustainability and Transparency. "There are many ways we can continue integrating more sustainable practices into our sourcing, manufacturing and supply chain processes."

Through creating a positive culture and employee experience, Nature's Sunshine is better equipped to make an impact and channel good into the world. Wellness-focused, diversity, equity and inclusion programs have helped employees to focus on their health and well-being.

"In everything that we do, our people, culture and communities are at the core of our business," said Tracee Comstock, VP of Human Resources. "Our commitment to wellness is not just our products, but also promoting an active and healthy lifestyle in the lives of people that make up our business."

To learn more about the Nature's Sunshine Products sustainability report, visit ir.naturessunshine.com. For additional information about Nature's Sunshine Products, visit www.naturessunshine.com.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

