Memberful Announces the Addition of 'The Club' by Molly Baz

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memberful , the leading membership software for independent entrepreneurs and creators, today announced Molly Baz and her exclusive members-only space, ' The Club ,' will join Memberful.

'The Club' is an exclusive members-only space where Baz, a New York Times bestselling cookbook author, offers a community for food-loving people by food-loving people. Inside The Club, Molly shares her newest recipes, hosts giveaways, and offers special discounts to her favorite brands.

Memberful aligns Baz's mission with its full-service capabilities, keeping her brand and style front and center while serving as a central place for all of her ventures. With Memberful's integrated tools and decentralized software, Baz will be able to power an immersive and fully branded experience for her members.

"We are so excited to have Molly Baz join the Memberful family and use our best-in-class software to grow her business and connect more deeply with the community she has built." said Jen Matichuk, Strategic Partnerships Lead at Memberful.

Memberful's software is designed for independent creators and entrepreneurs like Baz, who want to own their content and audience while monetizing their passions.

Using a simplified interface, Memberful provides fully customizable software services, including WordPress, podcasts, newsletters, and community-based memberships, with no coding required. For more information on Memberful, visit www.memberful.com .

About Memberful

Founded in 2013, Memberful provides best-in-class membership software for entrepreneurs and independent content creators, including publishers, educators, podcasters, and more. Through Memberful, customers can quickly sell memberships to their audience and build sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.memberful.com .

