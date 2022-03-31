Insud Pharma and Fresenius Kabi combine efforts to accelerate the growth of mAbxience

This agreement will bring new business to the biotech company, which is expanding its manufacturing capabilities and maintains its identity, brand, and complete team

The transaction validates mAbxience differentiated core competencies in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products

With this strategic transaction the Spanish group Insud will also have resources to increase its current growth investments' worldwide

MADRID, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insud Pharma announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Fresenius Kabi. Under the terms of the agreement Fresenius Kabi will acquire 55% of mAbxience, the global fully-fledged biotech company of the Spanish group.

Founded in 2010, mAbxience has over a decade of experience in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals. The company operates three state-of-the-art and R&D manufacturing facilities, located in Spain and Argentina, and has been developing a range of biopharmaceutical products focused on multiple therapeutic areas. mAbxience also offers contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services to customers.

The company has successfully established alliances with key partners which have enabled multiple biosimilars to be launched across international markets allowing patients access to high quality biopharmaceutical products on a global basis.

As a result of this agreement, mAbxience will continue its ambitious growth plans and will keep its well-defined corporate identity, and team of around 600 professionals, ensuring continuity of its current business strategy. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close by midyear 2022, subject to regulatory and other conditions customary for a transaction of this type.

With this alliance, Insud Pharma plans to accelerate its biotech unit, bringing new and exciting opportunities to mAbxience customers and increasing its research activities - at the beginning of May, it is expected to open a new R&D facility in Spain-.

Furthermore, this transaction will be meaningful for the Spanish group Insud Pharma, which will continue to grow and invest worldwide, whilst entering into new activities.

"We're delighted to announce our combination with Fresenius Kabi for the future development of mAbxience. This collaboration recognizes mAbxience' s capabilities in biopharmaceuticals and our strong team of dedicated employees. This transaction is a tremendous opportunity to add further value to the industry, to make mAbxience bigger and stronger and to collaborate and work together with a company such as Fresenius Kabi," stated Lucas Sigman, CEO at Insud Pharma.

"mAbxience is the perfect example of how innovation, cutting-edge R&D and manufacturing platform technology is used to deliver high quality medicines to patients, provide cost-effective alternatives to healthcare systems and guarantee its sustainability. Today's announcement is testament to the hard work of our people that have grown mAbxience from its inception to the leading business it is today," stated Sigman.

He continued, "Furthermore, this is also great news for Insud Pharma. This transaction will give our company the chance to continue investing more and to open the door to faster expansion into new areas and opportunities. As joint partners with Fresenius Kabi, we fully expect to further accelerate our mission to deliver affordable medicines to patients worldwide."

Emmanuelle Lepine, mAbxience CEO, said, "We believe this new strategic partnership with Fresenius Kabi represents the best possible next step in line with mAbxience´s strategic growth plan. This partnership will allow the further progression of our development pipeline and will enable the acceleration of our capacity expansion, both of which will benefit patients, customers, and health systems. This new stage in the evolution of our company will bolster opportunities to grow our biopharmaceutical platform in key areas of high technological development and manufacturing, as well as accelerate access in strategic markets, adding a key collaboration to our already strong global partnership base."

She continued, "Driven by a shared value in people and purpose, this partnership with Fresenius Kabi will enable mAbxience to advance towards its vision of bringing biopharma solutions that are Affordable, Accessible and Across the globe. We are convinced that this partnership will enhance our commitment to the long-term sustainable growth potential for the business and will be highly beneficial to the growth and development of the whole team."

Goldman Sachs acted as exclusive financial advisor to Insud Pharma, while Baker McKenzie acted as legal advisor.

About Insud Pharma

Insud Pharma is a leading Spanish company with a track record in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry spanning over 40 years. With 7,000 employees in 40 countries, Insud Pharma's contribution to global public health is enormous, thanks to the medicines and APIs developed and manufactured at its three highly synergic business units: industrial (Chemo), brand (Exeltis) and biotechnology (mAbxience).

About mAbxience

mAbxience is a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, and forms part of the pharmaceutical group Insud Pharma. Founded in 2010, mAbxience operates three state-of-the-art facilities, located in Spain and Argentina. mAbxience is developing, registering globally and commercializing through its B2B partners several biopharmaceutical products spanning to different therapeutic areas.

Furthermore, mAbxience offers an independent CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) platform, providing clients with end-to-end solutions.

In 2014, mAbxience launched Rituximab, which is now approved and marketed in a range of markets worldwide.

Biosimilar to Avastin® (Bevacizumab), was first developed and launched in Latin America in 2016.The European Commission (EC) approved in Europe in 2021 and after launching in collaboration with commercialization partners, mAbxience got a key market share.

In 2020, mAbxience CDMO was chosen by AstraZeneca to produce drug substance of its Covid-19 vaccine in Latin America in its plant in province of Buenos Aires (Argentina).

mAbxience has under development six new biosimilars, an original MAB and several new CDMO agreements. The mAbxience team is passionate about patient care and expanding access to its high quality and safe affordable biopharmaceutical medicines all over the world. The Company's mission is to improve patient access to quality treatments for conditions that require costly medications, contributing to the sustainability of healthcare systems.

View original content:

SOURCE Insud Pharma