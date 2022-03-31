Firedome Announces Partnership with Hitachi Solutions Create to Drive IoT Security in Japan

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firedome and Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. (HSC), the information technology services arm of Hitachi Group, announced a partnership agreement in which HSC will resell Firedome's IoT Security Platform in Japan.

This partnership culminated after a year-long relationship that included a thorough market feasibility study led by HSC. The purpose of the market feasibility study was to determine market demand in the smart device vendors in Japan to embed a dedicated IoT security solution. The study proved overwhelmingly strong market demand, with Japanese brands and manufacturers initializing projects to address IoT security to both increase product reliability and protect their brand reputation.

Providing a tailored solution for product leaders of smart devices, Firedome provides a security platform for IoT devices which detects and prevents cyber threats and attacks from infiltrating. The first of its kind, lightweight agent built for IoT devices, causes no impact on the user experience, and provides 24/7 monitoring to ensure the device's ongoing security.

Firedome and HSC worked closely throughout the market feasibility study. Presenting to Japanese IoT device manufacturers and leading workshops on the value of the security platform to provide technical expertise on how to embed the agent, its advanced management features, and operations. The Firedome IoT Security Platform received strong market validation and resulted in a number of opportunities from IoT device manufacturers in Japan. HSC will be officially launching a Security Solution for IoT Devices ahead of Information Security EXPO (Spring), which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan from April 6-8, 2022.

This partnership signifies a major milestone for Firedome as it marks the company's entrance into the critical Japanese market. "We're excited about this partnership with Hitachi Solutions Create. Hitachi has an enormous business network and HSC is perfectly positioned to deliver the value of Firedome's IoT Security Platform throughout Japan," said Moti Shkolnik, CEO and Co-Founder of Firedome. "Furthermore, their vantage point of technical excellence and market knowledge provides profound testimony to Firedome's value and efficacy."

For HSC, this partnership is solidified through the launch of new cutting-edge security solutions for IoT in the Japanese market, to both protect connected devices from cyberattacks while enabling customer growth through superior security. "Our partnership with Firedome followed an extensive process that included global research of the IoT security market and leading a thorough market feasibility study. Our decision to work with Firedome was due to the superiority of their product and the excellent support they provided throughout these processes. They are experts in both cybersecurity and IoT" said Atsushi Kihira, Executive Officer of Hitachi Solutions Create. "Our partnership with Firedome will allow us to address a major market need in the Japanese market to secure connected devices with unmatched 24/7 security."

HSC is launching a Security Solution for IoT Devices ahead of "Information Security EXPO [Spring]", which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan from April 6 to 8, 2022. For more information: https://www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp/seminar/2022/0406_01/index.html .

About Hitachi Solutions Create

Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. For more information, visit the company's website at www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp

About Firedome

Firedome Inc. ( https://firedome.io/ ) is a growth enabler for disruptive IoT brands. Offering a robust IoT security and privacy platform with advanced marketing and cyber services, Firedome enables IoT brands to protect their devices and their users while growing their market share. Firedome is a global company with a presence in North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

