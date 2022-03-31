FROM FERGUSON TO KIEV: Dr. Bernice King to Join National Faith, Peace Leaders in NYC to Interrogate US Militarism at Home & Abroad

Returning to the site and sound of MLK's legendary 'Beyond Vietnam' speech to examine the enduring evils of racism, materialism, and militarism 55 years later

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, April 2 at 4:00 pm ET, the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft is co-hosting an event marking the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Beyond Vietnam" speech in the place where he delivered it—the historic Riverside Church in New York City.

In April 1967, at a time when the justness and necessity of the Vietnam War was broadly accepted, Dr. King issued a stirring rebuke of the U.S. establishment . He was criticized heavily for challenging US foreign policy; he was told to stick to civil rights. Yet he understood even back then that America's endless pursuit of war and domination abroad is directly tied to the violence and oppression visited upon Black, Brown, and poor people at home.

To mark the anniversary, King Center CEO Rev. Dr. Bernice King will headline an event—"Can the Church Study War No More"—exploring the connections her father made in that historic speech between the three evils—militarism, racism, and materialism—and their impact on the lives of Black, Brown, and poor people today.

At 4:00 pm ET, King will join national faith, justice, and peace movement leaders to read selections from Dr. King's "Beyond Vietnam" speech from the stage where he first delivered it.

At 5:00 pm ET, Dr. Bernice King will lead a discussion on the impacts of U.S. militarism at home and abroad with QI President Andrew Bacevich, United Church of Christ's Rev. Traci Blackmon, and Dream Defenders Phil Agnew. QI Board Member Pastor Mike McBride will moderate.

Special musical guests Brian Courtney Wilson and Common Hymnal will perform.

The event is organized and sponsored by the United Church of Christ, LiveFree, Black Church Action Fund, Red Letter Christians, and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test (within 72 hours of event) is required for entry to Riverside Church.

WHO: Rev. Dr. Bernice King—CEO, King Center; Andrew Bacevich—President, Quincy Institute; Pastor Mike McBride,—Director, LiveFree Campaign; Phil Agnew—Founder, Dream Defenders; Rev. Traci Blackmon—Associate General Minister of Justice, United Church of Christ; Rev. Liz Theoharris —Director, Kairos Center; and many more.

WHERE: The Riverside Church, 490 Riverside Dr, New York, NY.

WHEN: Doors open at 3:30 ET on Saturday, April 2; the event will run from (approx.) 4-6 ET.

RSVP: Email media@quincyinst.org

CONTACT: Jessica Rosenblum, rosenblum@quincyinst.org , 202.279.0005

Alex Jordan, alex@quincyinst.org , 404.558.3581

