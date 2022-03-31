EYEBUYDIRECT INKS PRIDE PARTNERSHIP WITH POP SENSATION KIM PETRAS

DTC eyewear retailer to collaborate with singer-songwriter on upcoming Pride initiatives

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has partnered with international pop star Kim Petras in support of the brand's upcoming Pride for All collection: colorful, expressive eyewear to empower people to color their world and be their true self.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

Pride for All, in partnership with Kim Petras, will encourage shoppers to love themselves and their colors, with frames encompassing the entirety of the Pride flag in a way that's intentionally fluid and inclusive of all different colorways and styles. A portion of sales from the Pride for All collection will benefit The Trevor Project, a non-profit focused on stopping suicide among LGBTQ+ youth through counseling and education.

Unapologetically and uniquely herself, pop sensation Kim Petras is the ultimate icon for living out loud. As an expressive, one-of-a-kind artist and proud member of the trans community, Kim will be collaborating with EyeBuyDirect around the brand's Pride for All lunch this summer. She will be creating video and social content in celebration of the joy, freedom, love, and happiness that comes with Pride month in June.

"EyeBuyDirect celebrates the freedom to express yourself in all aspects of your personal style," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at EyeBuyDirect. "Kim embodies the confidence we want to instill in all of our customers: create the world you want to see. Kim's talent and bold position in the LGBTQ+ community align seamlessly with EyeBuyDirect's purpose, which is what made this partnership a no-brainer in support of our upcoming Pride for All collection launch."

Fans of Kim Petras and EyeBuyDirect can get their glasses beginning in May, with the frames ranging from $19-$80. For additional information about EyeBuyDirect's Pride collection, visit https://www.eyebuydirect.com.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Kim Petras

International pop sensation Kim Petras has become one of music's most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, more than 850 million global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America and Europe, and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide. After years of triumphing as an entirely independent artist with her larger-than-life magnetism, Kim signed to Republic Records / Amigo Records and began a brand-new era with the recent release of "Future Starts Now" and "Coconuts," both from her forthcoming, highly anticipated debut album. Last year, Kim performed on the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards and drew global attention at the Met Gala. Next up, Kim will perform at Coachella in April, and will headline NYC Pride's Pride Island in June.

Kim immediately made a splash with her 2017 break-out single " I Don't Want It At All " (a #1 hit on Spotify's Global Viral 50 Chart) and " Heart to Break " soon became her first Top 40 smash. Her 2019 project Clarity featured lead single " Icy ." Her Halloween-themed project TURN OFF THE LIGHT included standout tracks " There Will Be Blood " and " Close Your Eyes " and was followed by her 2020 summer hit " Malibu ." As Kim's widespread acclaim has grown, she has made national TV appearances including Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Kygo, Cheat Codes, Madison Beer, and K/DA. She was also personally selected by Ariana Grande to appear on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect