EQONEX Appoints Chief Corporate Affairs Officer as Part of its Strategic Partnership with Bifinity

Almira Cemmell joins EQONEX management team and takes seat on Executive Committee

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) ("EQONEX" or the "Company"), a digital assets financial services company, today announced the appointment of Almira Zejnilagic Cemmell as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Member of the Executive Committee. Almira's appointment is part of the strategic partnership with Bifinity UAB ("Bifinity"), a payments technology company.

Under the terms of the strategic partnership announced in early March 2022, Bifinity has the right to nominate key management positions and two new Board members. Almira's appointment to EQONEX follows the appointment of Jonathan Farnell as CEO and member of EQONEX's Board of Directors (the "Board") and Helen Hai as a Board Director.

Working closely with EQONEX's Chairman, Chi-Won Yoon, and the EQONEX team, Almira will lead EQONEX's business transformation strategy to leverage the synergies and maximize business opportunities created through the Bifinity partnership. Almira will also be responsible for driving further development of EQONEX's institutional-grade digital asset investment solutions, which includes an asset manager, together with the pending launch of exchange traded products and structured products.

In her previous role, Almira served as Special Projects Lead for Bifinity where she was responsible for process improvements, project coordination and the development of new strategic partnerships. Before joining Bifinity, Almira was a Partner and Practice Lead at FTI Consulting with responsibility for the Global Risk and Investigations Practice in Europe and Africa. While at FTI Consulting Almira advised on high value technology transactions, and helped investors and corporates navigate existential and transformational challenges. Almira is a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum and completed the YGL Global Leadership modules at the University of Oxford Sa'id Business School, Harvard Kennedy School, and Yale University.

Chi-Won Yoon, Chairman of EQONEX, said, "Almira brings an incredibly strong skill set to EQONEX and her deep experience in process improvements and strategic transformations will be valuable as we lay the foundational pieces for this highly synergistic partnership. I look forward to working closely with her to create long-term sustainable shareholder value."

Almira Cemmell added, "EQONEX is highly respected for its compliance-first approach and institutional product set. This partnership with Bifinity has enormous potential to unlock significant value within the crypto sector. I'm looking forward to working as part of the EQONEX team in their pursuit to drive changes that will bridge the gap between traditional finance and crypto currencies."

About EQONEX

EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) is a technology-driven digital assets financial services group that provides institutional-grade infrastructure and a full suite of trading, custody and asset management solutions to clients. The Group's digital assets ecosystem has been designed to accommodate the needs of institutions and individuals with the same degree of regulatory oversight and security they are accustomed to in traditional financial markets. EQONEX's ecosystem primarily encompasses EQONEX Exchange, a digital asset exchange; Digivault, a FCA accredited hot and cold digital assets custodian and Bletchley Park Asset Management, a fund of crypto-hedge funds.

For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com/

About Bifinity

Bifinity, powered by Binance, is a payments technology company that provides an entry point to the new world of digital currency for businesses. It offers on-and-off-ramp solutions to empower businesses to convert fiat-to-crypto transactions using major payment methods directly.

For more information, visit: https://www.bifinity.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on available current market material and management's expectations, beliefs and forecasts concerning future events impacting EQONEX. You are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they were to ever materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of EQONEX to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, to provide updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in our expectations or future events.

