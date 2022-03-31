ePlus Enhances Its Managed Security Services Portfolio with Addition of Fortinet Solutions

Extends Monitoring and Management Capabilities of Fortinet Solutions

HERNDON, Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has expanded its Managed Security Services portfolio to include proactive monitoring and management of an extended suite of Fortinet security and network architecture solutions. Newly supported solutions include FortiSwitch and FortiAP switching and wireless access points, FortiManager network management software, and FortiAnalyzer security fabric analytics and automation.

Adding this more comprehensive piece of Fortinet's portfolio to its existing suite of managed security offerings from a wide array of solution providers, ePlus further enhances its ability to offer services that improve the efficiency, reliability, and protection of its customers' environments.

"ePlus provides our customers a comprehensive suite of security services and solutions to support their hardware and software needs across various functions such as staffing, design/implementation, managed and consultative advisory services," said Lee Waskevich, vice president of security strategy for ePlus. "The addition of these managed capabilities to our existing suite of services further broadens our ability to service our customers with a complete solution that looks after every apsect of their security program."

About ePlus Security

ePlus Security is a leading security technology advisor and integrator with a broad solutions portfolio, strong industry relationships and demonstrated engineering talent and expertise. With a focus on customer experience, ePlus' security team designs and delivers outcome-focused, customized cyber security programs aimed at defining and mitigating business risk, identifying business challenges and creating safer digital environments. ePlus Security is a trusted advisor and partner for all the security needs of your organization. For more information about ePlus Security, visit www.eplus.com/security.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

