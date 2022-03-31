ELLESILK X Asia Contemporary Art Show

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLESILK, one of the leading silk bedding brands, has announced its participation in the Asia Contemporary Art Show.

Since 1999, ELLESILK has endeavored to create silk of unparalleled quality. Known for an inimitable finish and feel, ELLESILK employs the finest mulberry silk and the most skilled artisans to craft a range of products that embody luxury and comfort.

Today, ELLESILK partners with the 2022 Asia Contemporary Art Show to combine silk and art to create an artistic sensory feast.

During the art exhibition, ELLESILK will be showcasing its collaborative collection with the artists - "Design Your Own Custom Silk Scarves".

ELLESILK makes scarves from original creations, paintings, prints, photos or illustrations, for professionals as well as art lovers, and feature hand-rolled edges giving them a unique and artisanal finish.

ELLESILK also collaborates with the world's top galleries and events, embracing the diverse voices of art, and integrating them into products to create pieces of art with a sense of beauty in life, bringing everyone who pursues aesthetic life together.

ELLESILK's pursuit of art never stops. Adhering to the brand's luxury life aesthetics, ELLESILK is committed to blending art and life into a graceful texture.

Rewards for fans: Giveaway Silk Pillowcase

In order to let more art lovers feel the wonderful experience brought by high-quality silk, ELLESILK brings you the ultimate gift!

ELLESILK'S fans will receive:

One SILK PILLOWCASE

Gift code: Art22

Giveaways for all global customers who order silk bed linens and silk sleepwear from ellesilk.com

Limited time offer: April 1st, 2022 to April 30th, 2022

About ELLESILK

ELLESILK, as one of the leading silk bedding brands, has brought comfort to homes around the world with silk bedding and silk sleepwear of unparalleled quality. The story of ELLESILK is not just a history of fine silk bed linen making, but one of family, of determination, and of the dream.

Website: https://www.ellesilk.com/

