Drink Monday Expands Non-Alcoholic Offerings with Mezcal

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drink Monday , the San Diego-based non-alcoholic beverage brand, today announces the launch of Monday Mezcal. This is the third non-alcoholic spirit by Drink Monday, solidifying them as a leader in the rapidly expanding no- and low-alcohol beverage category. Like all of Drink Monday's offerings Monday Mezcal is made by hand in small batches from natural ingredients at a craft distillery in Southern California.

"With Monday Mezcal, we have a rare opportunity to surprise and delight two very special groups on the rise with a single spirit – the non-alcoholic community at large, and the agave spirits loving crowd that may, for the first time, have a reason to look over the fence toward a lifestyle using a little less alcohol without taking away flavor or experience," says Drink Monday CEO and Founder, Chris Boyd. "At the end of the day, we want to introduce beautiful drinks to the world without alcohol so people can make their own decisions about the hard stuff without having to compromise on flavor."

The launch of Monday Mezcal comes at a moment when two key beverage categories are showing strong signs of growth. In alcohol, Tequila and Mezcal sales climbed 30.1% year-over-year and stand as the second fastest growing spirits category in 2021, according to Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. In the no- and low-alcohol category, volume has grown 6% and commands a 3.5% share of the global beverage alcohol market, worth just under $10B, up from $7.8B in 2018 according to IWSR. Additionally, the data analytics firm forecasts that no- and low-alcohol volume will grow by 8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2025, outpacing the growth of alcohol by more than 11x (0.7% CAGR) during that same period.

On the nose, Monday Mezcal opens subtly with florals, fruit, and agave nectar met by campfire smoke and pepper. Fresh citrus and apple on the palate give way to earthy roasted agave, prominent smoke and well-rounded heat. This dry, balanced reposado is undeniably complex, finishing clean with lingering warmth.

Monday Mezcal can be enjoyed in traditional fashion, sipped neat from a short glass alongside fresh orange slices and hot salt, or paired simply with ingredients such as fresh tropical fruits, citrus, south of the border heat, and even chocolate. The liquid is also made for mixing in classic recipes calling for agave spirits such as a Margarita, Paloma, Sunrise, or Oaxaca Old Fashioned.

In addition to landmark non-alcoholic spirits, Drink Monday creates seasonal cocktail kits with premium ingredients from leading brands including Fever-Tree, WITHCO, Hella Cocktail Co., and Strong Water to elevate the at-home drinking experience for consumers.

Monday Mezcal, Monday Whiskey, Monday Gin and an assortment of curated cocktail kits are available on www.drinkmonday.co . For more information visit the website, and follow along on social media at @drinkmonday .

About Drink Monday

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, Chris Boyd, Drink Monday is a pioneer in the non-alcoholic spirits category, created to serve people delicious drinks without the alcohol. Their flagship products, Monday Gin, Monday Whiskey, and Monday Mezcal are premium non-alcoholic spirits that provide the look, feel, and most importantly - taste - that cocktail drinkers want, minus the alcohol many are increasingly trying to avoid or substitute. Drink Monday is not only alcohol-free, but supports a wide variety of healthy lifestyles with its zero-calorie, no carbs, 0 sugar, vegan, gluten-free, and Big-8 allergen-free profile.

