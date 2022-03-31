Delic Expansion Accelerating into 2022 with New Clinic Openings

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) Opens Locations in Salt Lake City and Reno with More on the Way, Adds FDA-Approved SPRAVATO® to Treatment Options

Survey by The Harris Poll for Delic Finds Majority of Affected Americans Approve of Psychedelics as an Alternative Treatment to Address Anxiety, Depression and PTSD

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC ) (OTCQB: DELCF ) (FRA: 6X0 ), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, is pleased to share the following corporate update:

Delic currently has 13 clinics operational today with more state-of-the-art clinics opening in the next 18 months. The most recent clinic openings include KWC Salt Lake City on January 10 and KWC Reno on March 7 .





KWC added SPRAVATO ® (esketamine), the first FDA-approved nasal spray, as a treatment option at the Houston , Las Vegas and Seattle locations for adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD).





Delic Labs received Health Canada 56 exemptions to perform research and develop IP for MDMA, LSD, DMT, mescaline, 2C-B, and to acquire 60 grams of psilocybin mushrooms from



received Health Canada 56 exemptions to perform research and develop IP for MDMA, LSD, DMT, mescaline, 2C-B, and to acquire 60 grams of psilocybin mushrooms from Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division Inc ., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Psilobrain Therapeutics Inc.

Delic Corp released the findings of its first-ever survey on U.S. attitudes towards psychedelics conducted by The Harris Poll and found a majority of Americans who suffer from anxiety/depression/PTSD (65%) believe that psychedelic medicine (i.e., ketamine, psilocybin and MDMA) should be made available to patients with treatment-resistant anxiety, depression or PTSD. Almost two-thirds (63%) of Americans who have used prescription medications to treat anxiety/depression/PTSD say that while the medication helped, they still experienced residual feelings of anxiety, depression or PTSD; while 83% of Americans experiencing anxiety, depression or PTSD would be open to pursuing alternative treatments proven to be more effective than prescription medication with fewer side effects. *

Delic continued to accelerate its expansion plans through the opening of two new Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) in the first quarter of 2022. KWC Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on January 10 making it the first KWC clinic in Utah. The 2,500 square foot KWC Reno clinic opened on March 7 and became the Company's second clinic in Nevada (the other location is in Las Vegas) and serves local patients and patients in larger California markets who do not have access to affordable in-state providers. The launch of these two new locations brings the total number of clinics for the Company to 13 with more state-of-the-art clinics opening in the next 18 months.

KWC also increased its offering by adding SPRAVATO® (esketamine) nasal spray as a treatment option. Taken with an oral antidepressant, SPRAVATO is the first FDA-approved esketamine nasal spray for adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) or to treat depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with suicidal thoughts or actions. The KWC clinics located in Houston, Las Vegas and Seattle will begin offering SPRAVATO as a treatment option beginning April 1.

Delic Labs continued to expand on their ability to research novel compounds and develop IP for future commercialization with the addition of a Health Canada 56 exemptions for MDMA, LSD, DMT, mescaline, 2C-B, and to acquire 60 grams of psilocybin mushrooms from Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Psilobrain Therapeutics Inc. These 56 exemptions are in addition to the one they hold for chemistry analytics on psilocybin mushrooms. Last October, Delic Labs also applied for a Dealer's License to commercialize its psilocybin research and associated IP for medical and research purposes.

Matt Stang, Co-founder and CEO of Delic, commented: "Based on our survey results, the majority of affected Americans believe that psychedelic medicine should be made available to patients with treatment-resistant anxiety, depression or PTSD. Our mission to make these new, science-backed medicines accessible and affordable to a greater number of people suffering from these conditions is more urgent than ever. The opening of the KWC Salt Lake City and Reno locations and the addition of FDA-approved SPRAVATO as a treatment option means we can serve more patients than any other ketamine provider in the U.S. With its latest Health Canada 56 exemptions, Delic Labs continues to lead the industry on the research of these novel psychedelic compounds and development of IP for future commercialization. Delic is opening doors to a future with more effective medicines for a variety of mental health conditions with longer lasting benefits and less side effects."

About Delic

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The Company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers ; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs ; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic ; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio . Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

*This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Delic from December 6 - 8, 2021 among 2,037 adults ages 18 and older, among whom 953 suffer from anxiety/depression/PTSD.

