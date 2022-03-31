Connectbase Adds Chief Product Officer and Senior Vice President of Customer Operations to Executive Team

New executive hires come amid significant company growth and continued focus on product innovation and user experience

BOSTON , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase (formerly Connected2Fiber), The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces today that it has hired two new executives to help lead the company as it experiences historic growth and ongoing product advances. The new hires include:

Mano Nachum – Chief Product Officer Prior to leading the product team at Connectbase, Mr. Nachum served in several product, technology, and strategy leadership roles for innovative, high-growth, cloud-based solutions in the telecom and HR technology industries. With over 25 years of broad experience in the telecom industry, Mr. Nachum's focus at Connectbase is to continue to drive innovation within The Connected World SaaS platform, prioritizing exceptional user experience (UX) and further differentiating Connectbase by adding to the massive data foundation that powers the platform.

"The Connectbase team has done a fantastic job building an industry-leading solution," comments Nachum. "I believe we have a great opportunity to continue revolutionizing the connectivity space by working closely with our clients and partners to innovate around the user experience in our platform and deliver workflows that empower customers to be even more efficient and productive."

JD Darby – Senior Vice President of Customer Operations

Prior to leading the customer operations team at Connectbase, Mr. Darby served as the Chief Operating Officer at Allied Telecom Group, and Vice President of Customer Operations at both GTT and Inphonic. Mr. Darby has 25 years of hands-on telecommunications experience driving service delivery, customer operations, client experience, revenue assurance and business transformation initiatives. At Connectbase, Mr. Darby will streamline all customer-facing programs and create a support model that addresses short-term customer issues as well as delivering long-term customer value.

"I see tremendous opportunity for us to re-define how we support our customers," comments Darby. "We have already begun deploying key process improvements to become trusted advisors for our clients. This 'client advocacy' culture is essential for long-term customer loyalty and success."

Connectbase's SaaS-based platform for network buyers and sellers, The Connected World, generates millions of quotes for connectivity per month, representing over $10 billion in global spend. The platform architecture includes 1.4 billion actively managed locations, with over 5,800 network service providers mapped by location and more than 16 million tenants displayed by location. With a 108% jump in platform users over the past year, Connectbase now serves hundreds of customers, including the top 10 fiber infrastructure providers and MSOs in the United States.

"Mano and JD bring a level of expertise and focus that is needed as Connectbase once again scales operations while striving to better serve customers during this extraordinary growth period," comments Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO at Connectbase. "They will be instrumental in helping Connectbase usher in the next generation of our platform and continually improve how we help customers see the most value from the technology as it transforms the way they buy and sell connectivity. We're thrilled they're here."

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

