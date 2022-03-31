Committee for Children Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Hot Chocolate Talk Child Safety Campaign

Little Moments Make A Big Difference in Helping Children Thrive

SEATTLE, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, Committee for Children celebrates the fifth annual Hot Chocolate Talk campaign, which helps families normalize discussions about child safety and child sexual abuse prevention. Finding the right words isn't always easy, but when families are equipped with key knowledge and skills, they become more comfortable having these critical safety conversations.

Download the free safety guides at HotChocolateTalk.org to help protect kids online and in person! (PRNewsfoto/Committee for Children) (PRNewswire)

Committee for Children celebrates the 5th annual Hot Chocolate Talk campaign, which normalizes child safety talks.

"Parents are a crucial, and often underestimated, component in preventing child sexual abuse," says Dr. Tia Kim, vice president of education, research, and impact at Committee for Children. "When parents talk with kids early and often about safety, they create environments where kids feel comfortable asking questions and having difficult conversations, like disclosing abuse. And when children know they can always talk to their parents about their safety and well-being, families have the power to help keep kids safe."

Today, one in four girls and one in 20 boys report experiencing sexual abuse before the age of 18. Drawing upon decades of work in the field of child protection, Committee for Children provides free How-to Guides with research-based language and age-appropriate tips to help families normalize safety conversations throughout childhood. The Hot Chocolate Talk How-to Guides equip parents and caregivers with research-based strategies to build trust with children in everyday moments, teach age-appropriate safety rules, and create warmth and comfort when talking about serious topics.

"We know children's safety and well-being is the highest priority for parents and caregivers. Hot Chocolate Talk helps families take the guesswork out of knowing what to say during critical safety conversations and when to say it," said CEO Andrea Lovanhill. "I'm proud to celebrate the fifth anniversary of this groundbreaking campaign."

Families can download the free How-to Guides at HotChocolateTalk.org, along with a variety of approachable, research-based resources that include guidance on how to respond to disclosure and how to identify signs of abuse. Resources are available in English and coming soon in Spanish.

About Committee for Children

Committee for Children is a global nonprofit that has championed the safety and well-being of children through social-emotional learning, child protection, and bullying prevention for more than 40 years. With a history of action and influence, we're known as a leader in social-emotional education and a force in advocacy, research, and innovation in the field. We take a comprehensive approach to SEL, promoting social-emotional well-being from birth to early adulthood—supporting not just classrooms, but entire communities. As our programs transform the lives of more than 20.5 million children per year, we rise to meet societal challenges to ensure children everywhere can thrive. Visit cfchildren.org to learn more.

Contact:

M'Bilia Meekers, mmeekers@cfchildren.org, 206-438-6541

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Committee for Children