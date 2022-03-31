Cohen Veterans Network Celebrates #MightyMilitaryKids During April's Month of the Military Child

CVN Asks: What Can All Kids Learn from Military Children About Building Resilience?

STAMFORD, Conn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, in honor of the Month of the Military Child, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is celebrating military children for their strength and resilience with #MightyMilitaryKids. The campaign highlights their service and sacrifice through stories on social media, events around the country, tips on building resilience and downloadable activity sheets for families.

Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has provided high-quality, accessible mental health services to more than 30,000 individuals, including children. In fact, 16% of clients served have been children. CVN additionally treats the entire military family with non-veterans making up 48% of clients. Care is available to military families through CVN's national network of 20 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics.

Now, CVN is inviting military families and supporters everywhere to participate in #MightyMilitaryKids with a number of opportunities throughout April, including:

#MightyMilitaryKids Stories - CVN is calling on military families to share photos and anecdotes of military kids both past and present on social media. Users are encouraged to share stories of strength, resilience and inspiration related to military children using #MightyMilitaryKids. CVN has additionally created Month of the Military Child themed social media filters that military families and supporters can utilize to highlight or show support for military children.

#MightyMilitaryKids Infographic - What can all kids learn from military kids when it comes to resilience? CVN is sharing parenting advice about building resilience in your child based on their work with military kids.

#MightyMilitaryKids Activity Sheets - From a coloring sheet that asks children what makes them a #MightMilitaryKid to a certificate that parents can present to their children for their strength and resilience, CVN has created a number of downloadable activity sheets for the whole family.

#MightyMilitaryKids Events - Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country are hosting a number of free, family-friendly events open to all military families such as:

#MyMilitaryKids Resources - CVN has developed a list of community partner organizations that provide essential support for military families on everything from education to summer camp.

"Military children are known for their resilience as they often adapt to change and overcome challenges associated with military life," says Cohen Veterans Network President & CEO, Dr. Anthony Hassan. "This month, and every month of the year, we honor their strength, service, and sacrifice. We are proud to celebrate them at every step of their journey and support them along the way as we fill the gaps in care for the entire military family."

Designed for military families, Cohen Clinics offer individual therapy for children, adolescents, teens and adults as well as family therapy and a number of support groups. Additionally, each clinic hosts child and family-friendly activities throughout the year including movie nights, yoga and arts and crafts. Mental health services are available to military families, service members and veterans for a variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems.

#MightyMilitaryKids social media filters, resilience infographic, downloadable activity sheets, complete list of events, and resources are available at cohenveteransnetwork.org/militarykids.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN here.

