Bierman Autism Centers is holding an Open House for Autism Acceptance Month

WARREN, R.I., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Center is excited to announce that they will be hosting an Open House for their Warren, Rhode Island center on April 30th. This event will provide parents, guardians, and caregivers of children diagnosed with autism an opportunity to tour their facilities while the Bierman team provides sensory friendly activities for the kids and watches them as they play in Bierman's gym.

This event will be on April 30th between 10am and 1pm EST. The Bierman Warren Center is located at 91 Main St Suite 115, Warren, RI 02885.

"As it is Autism Acceptance Month, we thought it was a great opportunity to open our doors to the Warren and Rhode Island community to come tour our facilities. It will allow families the opportunity to explore while their kids get a chance to experience all the joy and fun of our center!" said Amanda Jacquart, Bierman's Regional Manager of Operations in Rhode Island.

The open concept of the facility allows kids the opportunity to learn and play in a safe and engaging environment. Bierman opened the doors to the Warren center in 2019, which joined their other center in Cranston. Bierman will be expanding further in Rhode Island when they open their center in Warwick later this summer.

Anyone interested in the center but cannot attend the Open House is welcome to schedule a tour of the facility by calling 800-931-8113.

ABOUT BIERMAN www.biermanautism.com

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With over 150 graduations, BIERMAN currently has centers, and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers visit www.biermanautism.com or contact Alexis Ducharme at marketing@biermanautism.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Ducharme

a.ducharme@biermanaba.com

SOURCE Bierman Autism Centers