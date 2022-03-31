Avelo Airlines and Collins Aerospace Sign Comprehensive Wheel and Brake Agreement

In addition to wheel and brake maintenance services for Avelo's B737NG aircraft, Collins will retrofit Avelo's fleet with state-of-the-art carbon brakes

CHARLOTTE and HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines and Collins Aerospace announced today an agreement to retrofit Avelo's fleet of Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft with new wheels and carbon brakes. The comprehensive agreement includes wheel and carbon brake maintenance services and logistics support for the new U.S. airline.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

"Collins' world-class reputation and broad capabilities made them the right partner for Avelo," said Avelo Airlines Head of Technical Operations Gary Martin. "Delivering a reliable, on-time experience for our Customers is a top priority. Avelo's partnership with Collins ensures we will continue to live up to that commitment."

Collins' 737NG brake features the company's advanced DURACARB® carbon friction material that delivers an average 35% longer brake life over competing carbon materials, allowing for decreased maintenance time and increased cost savings. The brake also includes Collins HTx® oxidation protection system, providing improved thermal oxidation protection and resistance to damaging runway deicers. Collins wheels and carbon brakes have been selected on more than 3,000 737NG and 737 MAX aircraft to date.

"As a world leader in carbon brake technology, Collins is proud to support Avelo," said Collins Aerospace Vice President of Aftermarket Landing Systems Matt Maurer. "This agreement is a testament to our superior wheel and brake solutions, and unwavering commitment to excellent customer service. We look forward to building on our relationship with Avelo in the years to come."

Avelo currently operates six 737 NG aircraft. Three 737-800s serve the airline's West Coast network based at Los Angeles' most popular airport Hollywood-Burbank Airport (BUR). Additionally, three 737-700s serve Avelo's East Coast network based at Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo expects to take delivery of nine additional 737 NG aircraft in 2022, expanding the airline's fleet to 15 airplanes by the end of this year.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

cgoff@aveloair.com

Collins Aerospace

Al Killeffer

alexander.killeffer@collins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avelo Airlines