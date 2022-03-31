18 Partner Elite Nationwide Financial Restructuring Group Joins Paul Hastings

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Hastings LLP, a premier global law firm advising leading financial institutions, asset managers and corporations, significantly strengthened its position among elite Wall Street firms with today's announcement that a high-profile team of 18 financial restructuring partners has joined its New York and Los Angeles offices.

Kristopher Hansen (PRNewswire)

The team is led by Kristopher Hansen, who, along with Jayme Goldstein, is recognized by Chambers Global for The Elite: Bankruptcy/Restructuring.

"This is an extraordinary group that stands out among the best in the profession because of its exceptionally creative and client-focused reputation among alternative investment funds, credit funds, direct lenders and other asset managers and investment banks as well as its peers," said Seth Zachary, Chairman of Paul Hastings. "Over the last 15 years, they have experienced incredible growth with a full-lifecycle client approach covering core bankruptcy and restructuring, distressed M&A/corporate, special situations lending and impact litigation," he added.

Ranked among the "Elite" in Bankruptcy/Restructuring by Chambers USA, the group adds significant depth to the firm's banking and finance practice portfolio to distinguish Paul Hastings as one of the world's elite law firms that is highly ranked across core finance areas of structured credit, leveraged finance, private credit, capital markets and real estate finance.

"We are incredibly excited to bring our clients, culture and standard of excellence to Paul Hastings, a true powerhouse with a roster of prestigious clients and relationships that trust the firm to handle their most complex matters," said Kris Hansen, who will Co-Chair the Financial Restructuring Practice. "The synergies between our and Paul Hastings' core financial practices are amazing and we are thrilled to join forces with the exceptional talent, culture and leadership of the firm to bring high-value services to our clients and the restructuring market," he added.

"I've known and admired Kris and the team for years because we share cultures that reward excellence, creativity, effort and collaboration," said Luc Despins, current Chair of the Financial Restructuring Practice at Paul Hastings. "The combination of this new group with our existing broad and strong practice creates a leading platform that includes more than 70 lawyers around the world that will compete at the very top of the restructuring market."

Propelled by strong demand in its M&A, Private Equity, Securities & Capital Markets, Structured Credit and Real Estate practices over the last year, Paul Hastings has enjoyed strong financial performance, with its New York, London and California offices driving a significant portion of the growth. The new group of laterals adds high-profile talent to serve Paul Hastings' top clients, including the most successful and leading investment banks, asset managers and corporations in the world.

Dedicated to helping the world's leading Wall Street and global investment banks, asset managers and corporations achieve their business and legal goals, Paul Hastings is a premier global finance law firm with elite teams in finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, litigation and financial restructuring. We are one of only a handful of law firms ranked across multiple core finance areas, including structured credit, leveraged finance, private credit, capital markets and real estate finance.

Our unmatched client service has helped us become one of the legal profession's most admired firms, known for a diverse and highly collaborative culture that delivers innovative solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paul Hastings LLP