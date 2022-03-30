WTA ANNOUNCES MODERN HEALTH AS OFFICIAL MENTAL HEALTH PARTNER

WTA and Modern Health join forces to further destigmatize mental health care and expand its support network

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the WTA announces Modern Health , a leading global workplace mental health platform, as its official mental health partner. The multi-year partnership with the female-founded company will amplify a shared vision to destigmatize mental health care and provide an expanded support network.

The collaboration comes as Modern Health continues to bolster clinically validated mental health care offerings for organizations across the globe, while the WTA furthers its specialized mental health and wellness resources for elite athletes over the past 20 years. Complementing the WTA's dedicated player mental health staff, Modern Heath will serve as an expansive resource available across the WTA organization.

With a joint mission to engage healthier practices and conversation around mental health, the two organizations will co-produce a five-part digital content series featuring WTA players to help raise awareness about the importance of mental health. Throughout the year, Modern Health will also engage with fans and athletes alike, appearing in mental health campaigns that reach the tennis and worldwide audience.

"More and more athletes are using their platform to bravely share their mental health struggles and to be open and transparent with those who follow and look up to them. This is triggering an important shift in the narrative of mental health in sports and their vulnerability is paving the way for other individuals to follow in their footsteps and speak openly about mental health," said Alyson Watson, CEO & Founder of Modern Health. "As a female athlete who struggled with anxiety myself, I couldn't be more honored to partner with the WTA to support athletes as they push their bodies and minds to compete at the highest level I look forward to collaborating with the WTA to encourage people across the globe to continue this important cultural conversation about mental well-being."

WTA President Micky Lawler stated, "Working with Modern Health represents an important opportunity for the WTA to further build on the work we started decades ago in this very important space. High performance in all walks of life often comes with elements of stress and various other factors that affect our overall health. It is wonderful to work side by side with Modern Health so that we can help eliminate any stigma around mental health and we want to make sure that as many people as possible take control of what is fundamental to life itself."

Modern Health is a mental health platform for employers supporting workforces worldwide. It is the first global mental health solution to offer employees access to one–on-one, group, and self-serve digital resources for their emotional, professional, social, financial, and physical well-being needs, all within a single platform.

About the WTA:

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women's professional sports. The WTA is one of the world's most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing approximately 87 nations, all competing to earn WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The Hologic WTA Tour is annually comprised of around 50 events and four Grand Slams, spanning six continents and nearly 30 countries and regions with a global audience of over 900 million. Further information on the WTA can be found at wtatennis.com .

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

