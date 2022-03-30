Recon Technology, Ltd Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022

BEIJING, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (Nasdaq: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first six months of Fiscal Year 2022.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2022 Financial:

Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2021 increased by 116.2% to $8.6 million ( RMB54.4 million ), while revenue from our oily sludge and waste water segments increased by 605.9% or $2.7 million ( RMB16.9 million ).

Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $2.3 million ( RMB14.5 million ). Our gross profit as a percentage of revenue remained at the same level of 26.7% for the six months ended December 31, 2021 compared with the same period in 2020.

Net income attributable to Recon for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $17.5 million ( RMB111.4 million ), RMB4.08 ($0.64) per basic and RMB3.87 ($0.61) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to Recon of RMB8.9 million , or RMB1.22 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2020 .

Management Commentary

Mr. Shenping Yin, co-founder and CEO of Recon stated, "We are very pleased to see the rapid recovery of our business. Our revenue for the period reached twice the level of the same period last year and even exceeded the total revenue for the entire fiscal year 2021. As the overall level of oil and gas prices continues to rise, we expect our upstream customers, mainly domestic oil and gas companies, to increase Capital Expenditures (also known as "CapEx") on oil and gas production, which brings more opportunities for the rapid development of the Company. More particularly, as the oil prices increase, we have observed China's oil companies' performances greatly improve and we expect the companies to increase their investments in drilling for new oil and gas wells and production activities as compared to prior years. As their vendor, we anticipate benefiting from these trends, especially with respect to our wastewater and sludge treatment business and specialized equipment for oil and gas fields clients with relatively high technology content. As oil and gas companies ramp up productions, we have also seen the number of orders and average order amount increased from late 2022 to date."

Mr. Yin continued, "With rising oil prices and increased investments by domestic oil companies, the market demand will continue to increase, and competition is expected to become more intensive. In anticipation of increased competition, we will strengthen investments in the research and development of new products and continue to integrate automation technology into other business segments to improve the digital content and enhance the overall competitive advantage of our products. In addition, the Company's financing, which was completed in June 2021, has greatly enhanced the Company's cash reserves and financial condition. We will use our enhanced cash reserves and financial condition to our advantage by expanding our business scope to further improve the Company's business structure, its long-term profitability, enhance our values, and safeguard the interests of our shareholders."

First Six Months Fiscal 2022 Financial Results:

Revenue

Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2021 increased by RMB29.2 million ($4.6 million) or 116.2%, to RMB54.4 million ($8.6 million) compared to RMB25.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The overall increase in revenue was mainly due to the increased revenue from automation product and software, oilfield environmental protection and platform outsourcing services segments, which was partially offset by the decreased revenue from equipment and accessories segment during the six months ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue from automation product and software increased by RMB11.2 million ($1.8 million), or 89.1%, to RMB23.9 million ($3.8 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2021 from RMB12.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The increase was mainly caused by 1) the completion of previously delayed projects in the Ji Dong oilfield; 2) the recovery of Shenhua Group's requirement; and 3) the contributions from operation and maintenance services regarding metering instruments, which were new business resources developed by the Company from fiscal year 2021.

Revenue from equipment and accessories decreased by RMB3.6 million ($0.6 million), or 36.6%, to RMB6.2 million ($1.00 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2021 from RMB9.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. Although oil prices rose from early 2021, our clients were prudent in budgeting expenditures, and they preferred continued maintenance of old equipment instead of replacing them with new ones. At the same time, there was usually several months' lag time from oil price increase to capital expenditure made. Thus, revenue from equipment and accessories decreased.

Revenue from oilfield environmental protection projects increased by RMB16.9 million ($2.7 million), or 605.9%, to RMB19.7 million ($3.1 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2021. This was mainly contributed to continuously increased reequipment of our wastewater treatment and oily sludge treatment.

Revenue from platform outsourcing services increased by RMB4.6 million ($0.7 million) or 100.0%. The increase was mainly due to the acquisition of FGS. FGS was consolidated into our operations from January 2021.

Cost and Margin

Total cost of revenues increased from RMB18.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020 to RMB39.9 million ($6.3 million) for the same period in 2021. This increase was mainly caused by the increased cost of revenue from automation product and software, oilfield environmental protection and platform outsourcing services segments.

Gross profit increased by RMB7.8 million ($1.2 million), or 116.0%, to RMB14.5 million ($2.3 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2021 from RMB6.7 million from the six months ended December 31, 2020. Our gross profit as a percentage of revenue remained at the same level of 26.7% for the six months ended December 31, 2021 from 26.7% for the same period in 2020.

Operating Expenses

Selling expenses increased by 71.9% or RMB2.0 million ($0.3 million), from RMB2.8 million in the six months ended December 31, 2020 to RMB4.7 million ($0.7 million) in the same period of 2021. An increase of RMB1.6 million ($0.3 million) was primarily due to the step acquisition of FGS.

General and administrative expenses increased by RMB34.3 million ($5.4 million), or 263.7%, to RMB47.3 million ($7.4 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2021 from RMB13.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased share-based compensation and salary to our management and employees.

Net recovery of provision for credit losses was RMB5.7 million ($0.9 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net recovery of provision for credit losses of RMB3.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses increased from approximately RMB3.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020 to RMB5.5 million ($0.9 million) for the same period of 2021. This increase was primarily due to more research and development expense spent on design of new automation platform systems and treatment of wastewater during the period as compared to the same period last year.

Net Income/Loss

Loss from operations was RMB37.3 million ($5.9 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a loss from operations of RMB9.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. This RMB28.2 million ($4.4 million) increase in loss from operations was primarily due to the increase in operating expense partially offset by the increase in gross profit as discussed above.

Net income was RMB111.4 million ($17.5 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of RMB121.4 million ($19.1 million) from net loss of RMB10.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. Net loss attributable to the Company for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was RMB8.9 million, or RMB1.22 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of RMB111.4 million ($17.5 million). or RMB4.08 ($0.64) per basic and RMB3.87($0.61) per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash of RMB332.9 million ($52.3 million), compared to RMB344.0 million as of June 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had working capital of RMB403.8 million ($63.5 million) while as of June 30, 2021, the Company had working capital of RMB412.0 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB23.0 million ($3.6 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of approximately RMB16.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB26.8 million ($4.2 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net cash provided by investing activities RMB1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB9.2 million ($1.5 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of RMB56.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Exchange Rate

The translation of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars are included solely for the convenience of readers and have been made at the rate of RMB6.3614 to $1.00, the approximate exchange rate prevailing on December 31, 2021.

About Recon Technology, Ltd ("RCON")

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) is China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state-owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions on several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients, and its products and service are also well accepted by clients. For additional information please visit: http://www.recon.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, whether we will establish successfully cooperation with major clients; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Liu Jia

Chief Financial Officer

Recon Technology, Ltd

Phone: +86 (10) 8494-5799

Email: info@recon.cn

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)











































As of June 30

As of December 31

As of December 31



2021

2021

2021 ASSETS

RMB

RMB

U.S. Dollars Current assets

















Cash

¥ 343,998,570

¥ 332,864,077

$ 52,325,453 Notes receivable



6,305,633



14,808,067



2,327,793 Trade accounts receivable, net



26,686,888



41,748,478



6,562,763 Inventories, net



3,644,522



4,958,889



779,526 Other receivables, net



6,939,676



8,596,816



1,351,399 Loans to third parties



50,476,782



25,464,035



4,002,887 Purchase advances, net



1,078,137



537,305



84,463 Contract costs, net



48,795,906



31,364,473



4,930,422 Prepaid expenses



146,071



29,917



4,702 Prepaid expenses- related parties



433,000



—



— Total current assets



488,505,185



460,372,057



72,369,408



















Property and equipment, net



27,138,768



26,118,829



4,105,819 Land use right, net



1,253,408



1,239,789



194,892 Intangible assets, net



6,650,000



6,300,000



990,345 Investment in unconsolidated entity



27,931,795



—



— Long-term other receivables, net



114,679



324,515



51,013 Goodwill



6,996,895



6,996,895



1,099,895 Operating lease right-of-use assets (including ¥352,775 and ¥119,029 ($18,423) from a related

party as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively)



7,925,930



6,084,606



956,486 Total Assets

¥ 566,516,660

¥ 507,436,691

$ 79,767,858



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current liabilities

















Short-term bank loans

¥ 15,000,000

¥ 10,000,000

$ 1,571,977 Trade accounts payable



21,956,481



22,058,660



3,467,570 Other payables



9,862,762



2,299,233



361,435 Other payable- related parties



2,400,667



3,569,788



561,162 Contract liabilities



7,686,276



1,195,862



187,987 Accrued payroll and employees' welfare



1,954,484



1,832,255



288,023 Taxes payable



1,248,994



2,337,895



367,512 Short-term borrowings



530,000



260,000



40,871 Short-term borrowings - related parties



12,676,042



9,149,292



1,438,247 Long-term borrowings - related party - current portion



920,066



958,916



150,739 Operating lease liabilities - current (including ¥352,775 and ¥119,029 ($18,423) from a related

party as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively)



2,226,832



2,928,987



460,430 Total Current Liabilities



76,462,604



56,590,888



8,895,953



















Operating lease liabilities - non-current



4,792,101



3,278,574



515,384 Long-term borrowings - related party



6,486,551



6,009,625



944,699 Deferred tax liability



624,088



728,402



114,503 Warrant liability



190,635,850



42,239,816



6,640,000 Total Liabilities



279,001,194



108,847,305



17,110,539



















Commitments and Contingencies





































Equity

















Class A ordinary shares, $0.0925 U.S. dollar par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized;

26,868,391 shares and 27,180,718 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2021, respectively



16,340,826



16,524,894



2,597,675 Class B ordinary shares, $0.0925 U.S. dollar par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; nil shares

and 2,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2021, respectively



—



1,474,543



231,795 Additional paid-in capital



479,490,763



482,163,636



75,794,994 Statutory reserve



4,148,929



4,148,929



652,202 Accumulated deficit



(206,860,320)



(95,502,810)



(15,012,818) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



1,974,836



(2,662,155)



(418,485) Total shareholders' equity



295,095,034



406,147,037



63,845,363 Non-controlling interests



(7,579,568)



(7,557,651)



(1,188,044) Total equity



287,515,466



398,589,386



62,657,319 Total Liabilities and Equity

¥ 566,516,660

¥ 507,436,691

$ 79,767,858



















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)























For the six months ended



December 31,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

USD



















Revenues

















Revenues - third party

¥ 25,083,622

¥ 54,411,724

$ 8,553,395 Revenues - related party



85,657



-



- Revenues



25,169,279



54,411,724



8,553,395



















Cost of revenues

















Cost of revenues - third party



18,452,239



39,904,645



6,272,917 Cost of revenues



18,452,239



39,904,645



6,272,917



















Gross profit



6,717,040



14,507,079



2,280,478



















Selling and distribution expenses



2,750,389



4,727,496



743,151 General and administrative expenses



13,009,013



47,314,621



7,437,748 Net recovery of credit losses



(3,697,024)



(5,671,285)



(891,513) Research and development expenses



3,756,839



5,477,213



861,005 Operating expenses



15,819,217



51,848,045



8,150,391



















Loss from operations



(9,102,177)



(37,340,966)



(5,869,913)



















Other income (expenses)

















Subsidy income



222,038



2,278



358 Interest income



20,168



2,590,649



407,244 Interest expense



(1,000,182)



(784,077)



(123,255) Income (loss) from investment in unconsolidated entity



(251,296)



15,411



2,423 Fair value changes of warrants liability



-



147,168,952



23,134,614 Foreign exchange transaction loss



(78,784)



(151,986)



(23,892) Other income (loss)



50,369



(13,630)



(2,143) Other income (expense), net



(1,037,687)



148,827,597



23,395,349 Income (loss) before income tax



(10,139,864)



111,486,631



17,525,436 Income tax expenses (benefit)



(98,338)



107,204



16,852 Net income (loss)



(10,041,526)



111,379,427



17,508,584



















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,105,874)



21,917



3,445 Net income (loss) attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥ (8,935,652)

¥ 111,357,510

$ 17,505,139



















Comprehensive income (loss)

















Net income (loss)



(10,041,526)



111,379,427



17,508,584 Foreign currency translation adjustment



(931,366)



(4,636,991)



(728,924) Comprehensive income (loss)



(10,972,892)



106,742,436



16,779,660 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,105,874)



21,917



3,445 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥ (9,867,018)

¥ 106,720,519

$ 16,776,215



















Eearning (loss) per ordinary share

















-Basic

¥ (1.22)

¥ 4.08

$ 0.64 -Diluted

¥ (1.22)

¥ 3.87

$ 0.61



















Weighted average shares

















-Basic



7,330,866



27,312,581



27,312,581 -Diluted



7,330,866



28,776,992



28,776,992



















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)























For the six months ended December 31,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

U.S. Dollars



















Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income (loss)

¥ (10,041,526)

¥ 111,379,427

$ 17,508,584 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



1,369,590



1,682,450



264,477 Loss from disposal of equipment



1,095



35,279



5,546 Changes in warrants liabilities



—



(147,168,952)



(23,134,614) Net recovery of credit losses



(3,697,024)



(5,671,285)



(891,513) Provision for slow moving inventories



423,714



38,856



6,108 Amortization of right of use assets



542,896



1,556,830



244,730 Restricted shares issued for management and employees



3,403,513



27,375,871



4,303,423 Loss (income) from investment in unconsolidated entity



251,296



(15,411)



(2,423) Deferred tax expense



—



104,315



16,398 Interest expenses related to convertible notes



84,607



—



— Interest income from loans to third parties



—



(2,101,366)



(330,330) Restricted shares issued for services



—



4,631,063



727,992 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Notes receivable



(3,609,112)



(8,502,433)



(1,336,563) Trade accounts receivable



15,866,295



(12,364,696)



(1,943,701) Trade accounts receivable-related party



3,409,912



—



— Inventories



(765,595)



(1,314,367)



(206,615) Other receivable



(4,262,681)



(1,495,225)



(235,046) Other receivables-related parties



(23,800)



(23,800)



(3,741) Purchase advance



96,330



543,832



85,489 Contract costs



(14,262,839)



20,068,844



3,154,775 Prepaid expense



(19,306)



116,153



18,259 Prepaid expense - related parties



217,600



433,000



68,067 Operating lease liabilities



(539,572)



(526,878)



(82,824) Trade accounts payable



(3,761,301)



102,178



16,062 Other payables



(1,048,961)



(7,569,400)



(1,189,891) Other payables-related parties



(2,842,651)



1,169,121



183,783 Contract liabilities



3,200,559



(6,490,414)



(1,020,278) Accrued payroll and employees' welfare



(963,905)



(122,226)



(19,213) Taxes payable



273,624



1,088,901



171,173 Net cash used in operating activities



(16,697,242)



(23,040,333)



(3,621,886)



















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchases of property and equipment



(375,569)



(337,171)



(53,002) Repayments of third parties loans



3,200,377



113,146,100



17,786,302 Payments made for loans to third parties



(950,000)



(86,031,987)



(13,524,027) Net cash provided by investing activities



1,874,808



26,776,942



4,209,273



















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from short-term bank loans



3,520,000



—



— Repayments of short-term bank loans



(1,020,000)



(5,000,000)



(785,988) Proceeds from short-term borrowings



2,460,000



260,000



40,871 Repayments of short-term borrowings



(2,460,000)



(530,000)



(83,315) Proceeds from short-term borrowings-related parties



10,100,000



5,000,000



785,988 Repayments of short-term borrowings-related parties



(8,320,000)



(8,522,500)



(1,339,717) Repayments of long-term borrowings-related party



(399,422)



(436,457)



(68,610) Proceeds from sale of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs



9,930,015



—



— Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes



42,364,203



—



— Capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders



50,000



—



— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



56,224,796



(9,228,957)



(1,450,771)



















Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash



(931,369)



(5,642,145)



(886,932)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash



40,470,993



(11,134,493)



(1,750,316) Cash at beginning of period



30,336,504



343,998,570



54,075,769 Cash at end of period

¥ 70,807,497

¥ 332,864,077

$ 52,325,453







































Supplemental cash flow information

















Cash paid during the period for interest

¥ 849,409

¥ 732,842

$ 115,201 Cash received during the period for taxes

¥ (98,338)

¥ 2,889

$ 454



















Non-cash investing and financing activities

















Cancellation of ordinary shares issued

¥ —

¥ 27,675,450

$ 4,350,516 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

¥ 63,530

¥ —

$ — Inventories used as fixed assets

¥ 302,795

¥ —

$ — Receivable for disposal of property and equipment

¥ —

¥ 3,000

$ 472



















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

