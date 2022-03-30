PointsBet Enlists Behavioral Experts for NCAA Final Four Live Stream

Sports psychologist and body language experts among panelists; Former Duke Forward Carlos Boozer to offer unique perspective with his $50,000 bet to win $600,000 riding on the game

DENVER, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the leading sportsbook for live betting, today announced it will host a series of live streamed expert panel roundtable discussions during the Final Four on April 2 to deliver a new betting experience for sports fans that folds in unique insights from behavioral specialists.

The LIVE Insights for LIVE Bettors streams will provide sports bettors with in-depth analyses from Northwestern University Professor of Sports Psychology Dr. Michele Kerulis, body language expert Scott Rouse, former NCAA and NBA star Carlos Boozer, and PointsBet Head Oddsmaker Jay Croucher. The panel aims to explore how a team's state of mind on the court can affect player performance and overall team dynamic.

"For these college athletes, participating in the Final Four is a momentous occasion and culmination of the hard work they put in during the regular season to get here. However, many of these players have never been in such a high-pressure situation like this," said Dr. Michele Kerulis. "Everyone reacts to stress differently, and we're aiming to highlight how skill alone does not influence the outcome of a game. Emotion plays a key part, and through this discussion, sports fans will gain a new perspective and help inform how they bet moving forward."

During the roundtable discussion, the panelists will offer next level detail for live bettors, looking beyond the odds and into the emotions and reactions on the court. Dr. Kerulis will examine the on-court dynamic of the players, including stress management, anxiety, and team cohesion. One of the top experts in human behavior, Scott Rouse, will comment on what viewers can glean from on-court body language, helping bettors make informed decisions.

Former Duke forward Carlos Boozer, who placed a $50,000 bet to win $600,000 if the Blue Devils win the NCAA Championship, will be commenting on player mentality throughout the games with a special focus on the Blue Devils.

"I've been in the same position as these players when I played for Coach K., and I can tell you it is both the most exciting and scariest moment of your college athletic career," said former Duke Blue Devil and NBA star Carlos Boozer. "That heightened pressure can either make or break you, and I'm excited to shed some light on how skill can bring you close to the win, but it's heart and grit that gets you the championship title."

"We're always aiming to reimagine the sports viewing landscape, and the Final Four provides a prime opportunity for PointsBet to explore how we can take the live betting experience to the next level," said Kyle Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer at PointsBet USA. "We've seen how underdogs like Saint Peter's have been able to defeat some of the most skilled programs through pure determination, and through this activation, we're bringing together these behavioral experts to showcase to our users just how profoundly a team's mindset can change the dynamic of a game."

The stream is scheduled to begin at 5:55pm ET on Instagram and Twitter and will air at the start and halftime of both games.

