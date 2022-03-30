Planet Based Foods Announces Listing on OTCQB Under Symbol PBFFF & DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subordinate voting shares have begun trading on the US-based OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., under the symbol "PBFFF". Further to this, the company has also received approval from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make the Company's subordinate voting shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC ("DTC Eligibility").

Designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

In addition to trading in the United States, Planet Based Foods Inc. subordinate voting shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under "PBF" and the German Börse Frankfurt (FRA) exchange under "AZ0".

Planet Based Foods further advises that it has received approval from DTC which is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Braelyn Davis, CEO of Planet Based Foods commented, "We are very excited to be able to increase shareholder value by enhancing liquidity to our current and future investors around the world. This news is an important milestone and shows our commitment to increasing our market presence across the United States as we engage with this significant audience. By listing on the OTCQB, we increase the visibility and transparency to the investment community, and overall, positions us to engage with greater effectiveness to our current and future shareholders. DTC eligibility also allows our shareholders a reliable, cost-effective and timely method for clearing and settling of our common shares."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

