Pickleball Players Find Their Paradise at Life Time

Life Time now offers permanent courts at more locations than any other company in America

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball, the game with the funny name that so many people are playing these days, recently earned the title of America's Fastest-Growing Sport – for the 2nd year in a row. And Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's leading healthy way of life company, is poised to become the largest, most premier pickleball destination in the United States.

Life Time offers more permanent pickleball courts than any other company in America. (PRNewswire)

Why pickleball?

The demand for pickleball courts has never been higher. Nearly 5-million Americans call themselves pickleball players. That's almost double the number compared to just five years ago. People of every age and fitness level have fallen in love with the sport. Life Time athletic country clubs in several markets are hosting professional pickleball tournaments this year, and fans of the game are hoping for inclusion in the 2028 Olympics as a demonstration sport.

What's so special about pickleball?

Pickleball was already popular among active agers before COVID turned everyone's world upside down. But interest in the game exploded over the past two years as people sought social, energetic, and fun ways to remain active.

"Pickleball is extremely easy to learn to play," says Life Time National Senior Director of Racquet Sports, Ajay Pant. "Anyone can master the basics in five or ten minutes, and it's a great family game. From coast to coast, indoors and outdoors, Life Time is the premiere pickleball destination."

A national obsession

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry association, pickleball is the "fastest growing sport in America," with a participation growth rate of nearly 40% over the past two years. Additionally, the average age of all pickleball players has plummeted to 41, due to a much faster growth rate among younger participants.

Pickleball growth at Life Time

At the beginning of this year, Life Time offered nearly 200 permanent pickleball courts across its clubs. In the second quarter of 2022 alone, the company will add more than 100 courts, and by the end of the year, members will have access to nearly 400 pickleball courts. "Simply stated, our goal is for people to immediately think of Life Time when they imagine the best place to play pickleball," says Pant. "And when you add in our other premium health and wellness offerings, programs, and amenities, we become the premiere destination for all things Healthy Way of Life™."

Health benefits

A mash-up of ping-pong, badminton, and tennis – played with light-weight paddles and a perforated plastic ball – pickleball offers a wide array of health benefits. According to Life Time Personal Trainer and Small Group Training Program Experience Manager Lindsay Ogden:

Functional fitness : Pickleball improves your agility and ability to change direction, which supports other fitness endeavors and everyday chores.

Aerobic exercise: Pickleball slightly raises your heart rate to get blood flowing, spreading nutrients throughout the body.

Upbeat and social : Pickleball is a fun and less-structured exercise, which is great for the mind and body.

Low-impact and easy on the joints: Pickleball is a great sport for all age groups and fitness levels.

More information on pickleball and Life Time's many other "Healthy Way of Life™" programs can be found here. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Life Time pickleball video

About Life Time®, Inc.

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic country clubs in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.