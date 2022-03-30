NurseWallet + Atomic Announce Partnership Supporting Frontline Healthcare Workers

Atomic's investing API powers NurseWallet's go-to financial management app tailored to the unique needs of nurses.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NurseWallet and Atomic announced their partnership today, focused on providing simple and convenient ways to help nurses better manage their financial health. Using the NurseWallet app, nurses now have an integrated financial solution that helps manage student loans, allocate spending based on their earnings per shift, and invest for retirement.

"Atomic enables nurses to focus on delivering care while their financial goals take care of themselves" -- David Dindi

Budgeting and long-term financial planning have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. High workplace stress, fluctuating paychecks, and lack of workplace support can make money management difficult for nurses.

"Nurses need financial solutions that reduce their stress and help them focus on their work. As the pandemic puts additional strain on nurses, NurseWallet can help by providing simple, yet effective tools for managing their finances based on their shift earnings," says Patrick McDonough, CEO of NurseWallet.

In less than three weeks, NurseWallet was able to integrate with Atomic to enable frontline healthcare workers to invest confidently and enjoy services normally reserved for investors with large account balances. Nurses now have access to features such as direct indexing, supportive financial literacy education, and ESG investing on the Nursewallet App.

"Atomic enables NurseWallet's customers to focus on delivering care while their financial goals take care of themselves. Nurses support us all, and we are excited to support them in their financial journeys," says David Dindi, CEO of Atomic.

About NurseWallet

NurseWallet is the app that helps nurses make and manage money. Using the NurseWallet app, nurses can save for a big purchase, invest, and pay off their debt – all based on how many shifts they work. The company is backed by On Deck.

About Atomic

Atomic enables consumer-facing fintechs to integrate wealth management and trading into their products in a frictionless way. Businesses powered by Atomic can offer their customers cutting-edge investing capabilities such as ethical investing, direct indexing, and tax-loss harvesting. The company recently announced its Series A round backed by QED Partners, Anthemis, SoftBank, and Y Combinator.

