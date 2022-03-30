New Literary Project Announces Nine Jack Hazard Fellowship Winners for 2022 in Support of Creative Writers Who Teach High School

New Literary Project Announces Nine Jack Hazard Fellowship Winners for 2022 in Support of Creative Writers Who Teach High School

OAKLAND, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Literary Project (NLP) has announced nine California high school teachers as the first recipients of its Jack Hazard Fellowships – an inventive, groundbreaking program that awards $5,000 Summer 2022 Fellowships to high school teachers who are pursuing creative writing projects. For 2023 and beyond, NLP plans to open the program to applications from writers who teach high school anywhere in the United States.

"The Jack Hazard Fellowship is a brilliant way to ensure that our teachers who are also writers have the time and freedom to devote to the art that sustains them." Lauren Groff - author of Fates and Furies, Florida, & Matrix; NLP's 2022 Joyce Carol Oates Prize Finalist

"What a wonderful, creative fellowship this is, rewarding those whose dedication often goes unsung, so that they might enrich not only their own work, but the gifts they pass along." Daniel Mason - author of The Winter Soldier and A Registry of My Passage Upon the Earth; NLP's 2020 Joyce Carol Oates Prize Recipient

The 2022 Jack Hazard Fellows are:

Kevin Allardice - Albany High School. Albany, CA (But They Filmed the Movie Somewhere Else: A Novel); Julie T. Anderson, Honorary Fellow, The College Preparatory School, Oakland, CA; Armando Batista - Pacific Ridge School, Carlsbad, CA (American Diaspora: A Dominicanish Travelog); Adam O. Davis - The Bishop's School, La Jolla, CA (The Everlasting Goddamned Winter); Sheila Madary - St. Mary's High School, Stockton, CA; Molly Montgomery - Emery High School, Emeryville, CA (Children of the Orchard); Mehnaz Sahibzada - New Roads School, Santa Monica, CA (Jaani); Tori Sciacca - Richmond High School, Richmond, CA (Soul Language: Stories of Soul Connections and Love); Andy Spear - Head-Royce School, Oakland, CA (I Think It's a Lizard).

These writers-who-teach inspire their students, high schools, and communities, and provide a professional model of writers working to find meaning and to create art in chaotic times.

The Jack Hazard Fellowships are sustained by the generosity of System Property.

