NATIONS CAPITAL, INC. ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF ART LOGISTICS, INC. AND EQUIPMENT PARK LEASING, LLC

ALLIANCE, Ohio, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Capital Inc. ("NCI"), a global asset management and advisory firm focused on opportunistic investments and asset remarketing, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Art Logistics, Inc. and Equipment Park Leasing, LLC (the "Company"), located in the greater Chicago area.

Nations Capital, Inc. Acquires Assets of Art Logistics, Inc.

The assets include a large fleet of late model truck tractors and trailers. The Company enjoyed a long history of performance with an outstanding reputation in the industry. In order to focus on the growth of other business units, the Company made the decision to retire the fleet and logistics business. NCI will integrate many of the assets into its own logistics operations and will offer the remaining assets for private sale to its customer base.

"Nations Capital is pleased to have partnered with Art Logistics to complete this acquisition. We are excited to see Art and his incredible team continue to build the Green APU business ( www.greenapu.com ) and focus on other growth initiatives throughout the organization," said Tim Bowling, Executive Vice President at NCI.

"We were very pleased throughout the process with the professionalism, flexibility and resources that NCI displayed in completing the sale," said Art Gruszka, President at Art Logistics.

About Nations Capital, Inc.

NCI is a strategic partner to companies and clients across a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors, with a particular focus and expertise in finance, restructuring, and insolvency. We provide capital, advisory services and infrastructure to guide our clients through change and growth.

About Art Logistics, Inc.

Art Logistics is the logistics company you need for transporting and consolidating throughout the continental United States. Our service currently specializes in delivery to southern states, including Florida, Virginia, Texas, and New Mexico. We also offer 48-hour delivery to all these southern states from Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. We have years of experience with consolidation service, so you can always trust us with your important deliveries. For a logistics company which really cares and service you can rely on, choose Art Logistics.

