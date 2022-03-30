Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) Expands Treatment Options with Introduction of SPRAVATO® Nasal Spray

FDA-Approved Spray Treatment Ensures KWC Will Now Serve More Patients than Any

Other Ketamine Provider in the U.S. with the Addition of SPRAVATO, Beginning April 1

GILBERT, Ariz., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) , the largest ketamine therapy provider in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), has expanded its treatment options to include SPRAVATO® nasal spray. The KWC clinics located in Houston, Las Vegas and Seattle will be offering this treatment option beginning April 1.

Taken with an oral antidepressant, SPRAVATO is the first FDA-approved esketamine nasal spray for adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) or to treat depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with suicidal thoughts or actions. Patients interested in this treatment option will first undergo KWC's thorough intake and screening process to ensure they are suitable candidates and would gain the most benefit from the treatment. KWC's clinical protocols ensure SPRAVATO treatments are administered in exactly the right care and patient safety settings.

The introduction of SPRAVATO underscores KWC's' commitment to providing clinically-backed, accessible and affordable treatments to patients nationwide. To achieve this goal, the insurance experts at Ketamine Wellness Centers will help interested patients navigate the complexities of their healthcare coverage and assist them in determining their coverage and potential out-of-pocket costs for the treatment. The company's dedication to providing the highest quality service available, coupled with its vast network of ketamine clinics, allows it to serve more patients than any other ketamine therapy provider.

"Ketamine Wellness Centers strives to be our patients' strongest advocate by providing effective and affordable mental health treatment, and SPRAVATO is the next step in maintaining that standard," said Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and Chief Operating Officer for Delic. "Our team rigorously studied SPRAVATO's clinical efficacy before offering the treatment to our wider patient community and expanding our care options. We are confident that adding this treatment to our mental wellness centers will greatly benefit our patients."

For more information about Ketamine Wellness Centers' locations, services and hours of operation, please visit https://www.ketaminewellnesscenters.com/locations /.

About Ketamine Wellness Centers

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) is the largest ketamine therapy provider in the United States with 13 clinic locations serving communities across nine states. Since 2011 KWC has been a trusted leader in bringing IV ketamine therapy into mainstream health care. KWC has provided over 60,000 treatments to clinically eligible patients, from young adults to seniors, in addition to developing specialized programs for veterans and first responders. The KWC team, including a core group of physicians, psychologists, clinicians, and executives, is dedicated to providing value-based, personalized, clinically controlled ketamine infusion care for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD and chronic pain. KWC's scalable business and treatment model is designed for further rapid expansion along with breakthrough innovations in effective therapies and services.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

About SPRAVATO®

SPRAVATO® (esketamine) CIII nasal spray is a nonselective, noncompetitive antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor – an ionotropic glutamate receptor. It is a first-of-its kind medicine approved by the FDA in two major depressive disorder (MDD) subpopulations with high unmet need.1

SPRAVATO® is approved in the United States, in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and to treat depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with acute suicidal ideation or behavior.

