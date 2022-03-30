ishield.ai joins forces with Lever to help companies create inclusive talent marketing communications

ishield.ai empowers hiring teams to create inclusive job postings right in your LeverTRM platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ishield.ai announced an enhanced integration with Lever, to help users create more inclusive job postings right in the LeverTRM platform.

Communications are most effective when they are free of biases and represent the diversity of the talent pool. Using its advanced language insights, ishield.ai surfaces the learning moments during the creation and publishing of job postings. Users get guidance on eliminating bias (gender, age, race and ableism) and use of inclusive language.

ishield.ai's mission is to make online communications safer, inclusive and human. We are creating tools to help brands create inclusive internal and external communications. ishield.ai in LeverTRM helps hiring teams to create inclusive job posts to attract and retain diverse talent.

"As the job market is increasingly more competitive, it's even more important to make talent communications more impactful and inclusive," said Caitlyn Metteer, Director of Recruiting at Lever. "Our partnership with ishield.ai will make it easy for our mutual customers to create inclusive job posts leveraging ishield.ai's real-time language guidance directly in the Lever platform."

"Your talent communications is the first touch point for your candidates and reflects your brand values," said Kesavan, CEO of ishield.ai. "We are excited to partner with Lever to help employers create inclusive job posts that truly reflect your values, and help in attracting diverse talent."

Start with a 30 days free access here https://ishield.ai/integrations/lever/

About ishield.ai

ishield.ai is an AI assistant for inclusive brand communications. We bring the power of our advanced language insights, image and video analysis to create communications that are free of bias and represent the diversity of the target audience. Our app is available on most popular enterprise platforms like Lever , Slack , MSTeams and SmashflyX . For more information, visit https://ishield.ai

About Lever

Lever is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM. The LeverTRM and LeverTRM for Enterprise features allow leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. Lever Analytics provides customized reports with data visualization, see offers completed and interview feedback, and more, to inform strategic decisions between hiring managers and executives alike.

Our platform also enables companies to hire with inclusivity in mind, helping eliminate any hiring bias. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 4,500 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Atlassian, KPMG, and McGraw-Hill Education. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co .

