DINE OUT TO GIVE BACK ON THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Dining Out For Life® Hosted by Subaru Returns to Nearly Sixty Cities Across North America

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last two years have curtailed most public events, but Dining Out For Life® hosted by Subaru soldiered on by helping partner restaurants fill take-out or gift card orders while their own fundraising was severely limited. This year, nearly all of the 50+ Dining Out For Life licensed health care organizations are planning to host an event, inviting supporters to partake in a meal that will be meaningful to all involved.

Dining Out For Life® Hosted by Subaru returns to nearly sixty cities across North America on Thursday, April 28, 2022. To learn more, visit: www.diningoutforlife.com. (PRNewswire)

Now in its 26th year, Dining Out For Life is magnificent in its simplicity: Dine at a participating restaurant and that restaurant will donate a generous portion of the day's proceeds to a local health organization providing essential services to those affected by HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. The 2022 fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 28 in cities across North America. The event is traditionally held on the last Thursday in April, while some markets have alternate dates. To learn more about your region's event and to make a reservation, visit www.diningoutforlife.com. #DineOutGiveBack

WHO: Sixteen years ago, Subaru of America, the automaker committed to helping those in need, teamed up with the Dining Out For Life organization, along with spokespeople including Ted Allen, host of Food Network's Chopped!, Mondo Guerra, Project Runway All Stars designer and HIV advocate, and film and television actor Pam Grier (Foxy Brown/Jackie Brown), who said: "While many of us may be limited in what we can donate, we can contribute our time to causes we care about. Consider sharing what you can by becoming a volunteer!"

Since 2006, Dining Out For Life has raised more than $52 million dollars with support from Subaru, thousands of restaurants and hundreds of volunteers.

"Subaru and our retailers are committed to caring for our communities nationwide, and over many years of partnership, we've been privileged to support the HIV/AIDS community through Dining Out For Life," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We're excited to bring Dining Out For Life back to cities across North America and invite people to sit down for a meal and show their support for their neighbors who are currently living with HIV and other chronic illnesses."

WHAT: Each year, more than 50 local HIV service organizations partner with 2,400+ participating restaurants, 4,100+ volunteers, and 300,000+ diners to raise an average of $4 million for people living with HIV/AIDS in the United States and Canada. All funds raised through a city's Dining Out For Life event stay in that city to provide help and hope to people living with or impacted by HIV/AIDS.

HOW to participate:

Visit diningoutforlife.com to find a Dining Out For Life event in your community.

Support participating restaurants - make a reservation, order takeout, or purchase gift certificates.

Donate to Dining Out For Life service organizations to support the continued work they do to make communities healthier.

WHERE: Dining Out For Life 2022 will be held in the following cities. Please check the website to confirm: Albany, Plattsburgh & Greater Capital Region, NY; Asheville; Atlanta; Baltimore; Birmingham; Buffalo & Western New York; Chattanooga; Chicago; Clearwater & Tampa Bay, FL; Denver/Boulder; Ft. Lauderdale & Broward County, FL; Kalamazoo & Southwest Michigan; Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana; Houston, TX; Indianapolis; Jacksonville; Lexington, KY; Louisville, KY; Mobile, AL; Las Vegas; Miami; Memphis; Minneapolis & Greater Minnesota; Nashville; New Haven; New Orleans; Norfolk & Hampton Roads, VA; Northern New Jersey; Oakland; Orlando & Central Florida; Paducah, KY; Greater Palm Springs & Coachella Valley, CA; Palm Beach County/Lake Worth, Florida; Philadelphia & Delaware Valley; Portland; San Diego; San Francisco and Bay Area, CA; Seattle, WA; Sonoma County, CA; Tacoma & Olympia, WA; Vancouver & Whistler, BC.

Photo provided by Dining Out For Life®: Enjoy a meal that's meaningful! Dine out to give back on April 28. Visit diningoutforlife.com to see how to support participating restaurants and organizations in your community.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dining Out For Life: Dining Out For Life began in Philadelphia in 1991 and in 1996 expanded into an international event held across North America. The idea behind the single-day event is simple and effective: #DineOutEndHIV. In an average year, $4 million is raised. Participating restaurants donate a percentage of the day's food sales, which goes to local organizations to fund care, prevention, meals, housing, testing, counseling and other essential services. For more information, visit diningoutforlife.com and follow on social media: @DineOut4Life , Facebook/DiningOut4Life, or on Instagram . #DineOutGiveBack

