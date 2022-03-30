Aurox Announces Participation and Sponsorship at World's Largest Bitcoin Conference, Bitcoin 2022, on April 6-9, 2022

The Company to unveil new product enhancements to improve customer trading experience and expand access to the multi-trillion-dollar global crypto market

Attendees include over 35,000 bitcoin enthusiasts, executives, the industry's biggest investors

DALLAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurox Holdings Inc. ("the Company"), the all-in-one cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that it will participate in and sponsor Bitcoin 2022, being held April 6-9, 2022, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

Bitcoin 2022 is the world's largest bitcoin conference with over 35,000 people in attendance, including over 3,000 companies, and over 7 million livestream viewers worldwide.

At the conference, Aurox will showcase its existing proprietary technology offerings that include the Aurox Terminal and the marquee URUS token, which powers DeFi lending protocols and executes trades on highly liquid markets. Beyond this, Aurox will unveil information on a new product to make Web3 safer and easier to navigate. The product will provide security to protect users from hacks, phishing and loss of funds when interacting with decentralized applications, along with allowing users to track and trade all their DeFi assets from a very simplified panel.

"The powerful combination of our Aurox Terminal and the URUS token puts us at the heart of the burgeoning DeFi lending space. Giving our customers more trading options and flexibility provides us a unique competitive advantage," said Aurox Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Giorgi Khazaradze. "We look forward to sharing our disruptive DeFi technology offerings at the world's largest gathering of bitcoin enthusiasts. As we continue to execute on our strategic business plan, we are creating a wide variety of products and offerings that will allow us to be a significant player in the multi-trillion-dollar cryptocurrency market."

ABOUT BITCOIN 2022

Bitcoin 2022 is the world's largest bitcoin conference; it will be held in Miami Beach, Florida, at the Miami Beach Convention Center April 6-9, 2022, with over 35,000 people in attendance and over 7 million livestream viewers worldwide. Attendees will have four days to learn more about how the bitcoin market can provide them with greater freedom and individual sovereignty. The conference will showcase over 450 notable speakers that have a deep and genuine interest and knowledge about the bitcoin industry as well over 3,000 companies that will be featured in the exhibit hall each day.

For more info, visit https://b.tc/conference/

ABOUT AUROX

Aurox is a free, all-in-one cryptocurrency terminal that integrates data, content and strategies to help crypto traders make better decisions. Before Aurox, crypto traders had to deal with expensive platforms with fragmented information that included too many unstable low-quality tokens. Aurox solves those problems for traders and many more. It was co-founded by crypto traders Giorgi Khazaradze, Ziga Naglic and Taraz Andreyevich in 2017, and today's community of more than 50,000 traders use Aurox to access powerful, easy-to-use terminal features, advanced market trend indicators and 60+ crypto exchanges.

For more info, visit https://getaurox.com/

