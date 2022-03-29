New Iconic Treat Arrives Just in Time for Summer: Bomb Pop® NERDS

The Beloved Ice Pop Brand Is Bringing the Sweet and Tangy Taste of NERDS to the Frozen Aisle

LE MARS, Iowa, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expect the unexpected with an iconic collaboration this summer. Bomb Pop , America's classic ice pop brand, has teamed up with innovative candy brand NERDS® to develop the ultimate flavor mash-up: Bomb Pop NERDS. The sweet and tangy flavors of strawberry, watermelon and grape NERDS are all packed into one delicious, 3-flavors-in-1 ice pop that treats Bomb Pop and candy fans alike to the taste of NERDS in a frozen and iconic way that only Bomb Pop can deliver.

Bomb Pop® and NERDS® Launch the Ultimate Flavor Mash-Up Just in Time for Summer, Bomb Pop® NERDS (PRNewswire)

"Just like there are multiple flavors in every Bomb Pop, each Bomb Pop fan has a multitude of diverse passions," said Ryan Roznowski, Senior Brand Manager of Bomb Pop. "We aim to celebrate that – being 'Not One Thing' - every time we breathe life into a new Bomb Pop. We're constantly inspired by our multidimensional fans, and that inspiration leads to magical things like our new Bomb Pop NERDS."

NERDS, the playful and fun-to-eat candy with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy and gummy options, is the latest partner to team up with the iconic water ice brand. The iconic candy brand behind the fan-favorite, 2022 Product of the Year-decorated NERDS Gummy Clusters joins a growing list of Bomb Pop collaborators including Crush Soda®, Hawaiian Punch®, Jolly Rancher® and Warheads®.

"We are thrilled for fans of both NERDS and Bomb Pop to get their hands on this mind-blowing new frozen treat," said Sara Lieberman, NERDS Sr. Associate Brand Manager of Ferrara Candy Company®. "The unmistakable NERDS flavor is so accurately brought to the Bomb Pop experience that it's truly something people have to taste to believe."

Bomb Pop NERDS is available nationwide at Walmart and your favorite grocery retailers for a standard retail price of $3.99 for a box of 12 1.75 oz Pops. To find Bomb Pop NERDS at a location near you, visit www.bombpop.com/where-to-buy .

About Bomb Pop®

Bomb Pop is the original symbol of summer fun. The brand began in 1955 with its launch of the rocket-shaped red, white, and blue ice pop. Through its iconic shape and distinct soft, icy texture, Bomb Pop has bridged generations of families and friends over the last 65 years. Learn more about your favorite Bomb Pop – and locate a store near you – at www.bombpop.com .

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today. Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada.

As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

About NERDS

NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy and gummy options: Original NERDS including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS… and now NERDS Gummy Clusters. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The new NERDS Gummy Clusters have tangy, crunchy, NERDS clustered around a sweet gummy center for a poppable tasty bite.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Bomb Pop (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bomb Pop