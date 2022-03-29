LEXUS UNVEILS 'WELLNESS DESTINATIONS' TO NURTURE MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT

Luxury automotive brand offering curated, wellness experiences at world-class resorts Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Miraval Resorts and Spas

PLANO, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus is hitting the road for health and wellness. For those striving for a better self and looking to incorporate more balance and mindfulness into their lives, the luxury automaker is launching Lexus "Wellness Destinations." This new program features collaborations with four luxury hospitality and wellness resorts – Cal-a-Vie Health Spa and all three Miraval Resorts and Spas – and offers Lexus-curated wellness packages paired with complimentary transportation for each guest.

"After the last couple of years we have all experienced, it's no surprise to see the focus on self-care paired with the desire to get away resulting in demand for wellness travel," says Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. "As a luxury lifestyle brand, Lexus is meeting this need by offering curated, integrative experiences that focus on wellbeing at award-winning destinations."

At Cal-Vie Health Spa in Southern California, travelers can book the "Lexus Living in Luxury" package, which includes:

Four-night stay in a Mediterranean-style French Provencal villa with a terrace or balcony

All meals and nutrition breaks, featuring gourmet spa cuisine

A cryotherapy session designed to flush toxins and help reduce chronic pain and inflammation, a metabolic test to better understand the guest's metabolism or a BodPod session to gain knowledge of body fat and lean muscle mass, as recommended by the fitness director

One specialty spa treatment, such as a hand and foot renewal, hydrating wrap or similar treatment

One rejuvenating facial and two 50-minute Cal-a-Vie massages

One private fitness session with a 50-minute take-home program

Full spa amenities, including two pools, outdoor jacuzzi, sauna and steam bath

Meditation ceremony at the end of the stay to regard the guests' intentions and put meaningful closure to their time at Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

Complimentary transportation in a luxury Lexus vehicle to and from the San Diego International Airport upon arrival and departure

Lexus owners also receive a VIP welcome gift and 10% off the $7,300 cost per person (valid through March 2023).

"We want to provide a luxury experience from the moment our guests arrive to the day they depart. We care about creating life-changing wellness experiences for our guests, and that's exactly what we do here at Cal-a-Vie Health Spa," says Terri Havens, owner of Cal-a-Vie Health Spa.

Miraval resorts are offering guests a "Lexus Drive Your Way to Wellness" custom experience for $495 per person (valid through March 2023). This one-day experience – ranging from six to eight hours – is available at the three Miraval resorts, located in Arizona, Austin and the Berkshires, and includes a complimentary Lexus vehicle to use throughout the experience. Highlights include:

An intention-setting ceremony with a Miraval Guide

Scenic drives to various destinations where a private guide leads hiking, biking and swimming expeditions

Chef-prepared picnic lunch and a locally oriented activity, such as kayaking, paddle boarding or birdwatching

Each wellness package highlights the unique offerings available at the three Miraval resorts and is available to schedule directly through the selected property.

"We are excited to team up with Lexus to offer our guests exclusive drive experiences at each of our destination resorts and spas," said Susan Santiago, head of Miraval operations at Hyatt. "These new and unique offerings allow us to immerse our guests in scenic, natural settings off-property that encourage external exploration and space for internal reflection. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing authentic experiences focused on our guests' physical, spiritual, and mental wellbeing."

Lexus deeply values the health and wellbeing of their guests, and comprehensive sanitization procedures are in place for each Lexus vehicle. Please also refer to each resort website for additional information on health and safety protocols.

For more information or to book a Lexus Wellness Destination, visit https://www.cal-a-vie.com/vista-california-spa-packages/preferred-partner or miravalresorts.com.

About Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

Nestled away on over 500 private acres in Vista, just north of San Diego, Cal-a-Vie is a destination health spa resort offering a 5:1 staff to guest ratio with 32 private villas and an adjoining Country Club and 18-hole golf course. Cal-a-Vie combines luxurious European spa philosophies with the California concepts of fitness, nutrition, and overall health and wellness to include self-care. The French Provencal- styled retreat is embellished with historical pieces and antiques from Europe including a 400-year-old Chapel and L'Orangerie from Dijon, France - ideal for destination weddings and events. There is also an antique store exclusively available to guests. Cal-a-Vie offers three, four- and seven-night spa vacation packages that include gourmet cuisine, nutrition lectures and workshops, over 160 fitness classes, hiking, beauty and spa treatments, mind-body awareness programs, guest speakers and accommodations.

About Miraval Resorts and Spas

The Miraval brand is a global leader in wellness resorts and spas. Miraval Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. pioneered the destination wellness spa resort category more than 25 years ago with its comprehensive program of mindfulness activities, destination-inspired experiences and spa treatments that incorporate modalities from around the globe. In 2017, Miraval joined the Hyatt portfolio bringing its in-depth approach to wellness to Hyatt guests and World of Hyatt members globally. In February 2019, Miraval Austin opened in Texas as the brand's second wellness resort. The newest resort, Miraval Berkshires, located in Lenox, Mass., opened as the brand's first East Coast destination in July 2020. Together, all three Miraval resorts inspire guests to create a life in balance, foster positivity and cultivate mindfulness.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model, and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

